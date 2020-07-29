Double Testing Upon Arrival From Spain Better Than 14 Days of Isolation – Heathrow Boss

The current travel guidance from the UK government is that “if you are returning from Spain you will be required to self-isolate on your return to the UK” for 14 days. CEO of Heathrow airport Holland-Kaye suggested a reduction of the quarantine time.
Passengers could be tested at Heathrow upon arrival in the UK and afterwards undergo another testing, in 5-8 days, to reduce the quarantine time, he explained.
CEO of Heathrow Airport John Holland Kaye expands on his plan to cut quarantine and allow holidaymakers to travel.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 29, 2020
He tells Ben Shephard and @CharlotteHawkns about the idea of testing people as they come into the UK and a test 5-8 days later to see if they still need to isolate. pic.twitter.com/Uz5mMQA4Sv
"We are an island nation - we cannot cut ourselves off from the world for the foreseeable future. We've got to find a way of keeping people safe from a second wave but also getting the economy going again", he said in an interview.
According to Holland-Kaye, only the government can decide whether people can benefit from the proposed alternative to quarantine.
From 27 July, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.
