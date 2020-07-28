Register
11:30 GMT28 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actress Amber Heard (right) and her girlfriend, Bianca Butti, arrive at the High Court in London, on 28 July 2020.

    Depp’s Lawyer Says Evidence of Sun’s Star Witness Amber Heard Was 'Inconsistent' And 'Not Credible'

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1080000442_0:0:2247:1263_1200x675_80_0_0_8af857a5adb106918f0fe28d1f88b0c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007281080000422-depps-lawyer-says-evidence-of-suns-star-witness-amber-heard-was-inconsistent-and-not-credible/

    Hollywood star Johnny Depp has always denied he struck his then wife Amber Heard during their relationship. His libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article written by its executive editor Dan Wootton in April 2018 draws to a close this week.

    Johnny Depp’s lawyer has told the High Court in London that The Sun newspaper had failed to prove the American actor beat Amber Heard despite calling her as their star witness.

    Depp’s counsel, David Sherborne QC, said: “By this libel action, Mr Depp seeks vindication of his reputation in respect of articles published in The Sun. The Court has heard three weeks of evidence, and despite a wholesale attack on many aspects of Mr Depp’s lifestyle, the defendants have not come close to proving the substantial truth of their serious allegation.” 

    ​He said Ms Heard’s evidence on obtaining a Temporary Restraining Order was “not credible.”

    Mr Sherborne also accused Ms Heard of “layering additional allegations upon additional allegations” during her testimony and said: “Ms Heard’s evidence in the witness box was inconsistent with documents put to her - and worse she refused to accept the documentary evidence.”

    He said that when she was shown her own medical notes Ms Heard refused to accept what the documents said and sought to blame her nurse, Erin Boerum, and Dr (David) Kipper for allegedly writing up notes incorrectly.

    ​"It was was notable that when challenged with evidence, Ms Heard introduced wholly new allegations," said Mr Sherborne, who added: "Ms Heard’s tendency to blame others for anything which she did not want to accept was correct, or which put her in a bad light was notable feature of evidence."

    Depp’s lawyer, in his closing arguments before the court, claimed the April 2018 article by Mr Wootton was defamatory because it asserted that Ms Heard had given “a detailed history of domestic abuse incidents” and claimed some of them led to her “fearing for her life”.

    He said the article claimed the “evidence was overwhelming” that Depp “engaged in domestic violence against his wife Amber Heard”.

    ​But Mr Sherborne said: “Mr Depp, as he made abundantly clear throughout his four days in the witness box, denies all allegations that he was violent to Ms Heard, and the evidence adduced at trial means that the court cannot be satisfied that any pleaded incident has been  proved.”

    Mr Sherborne said the accusations against Depp were “embedded in a context that lays damnation upon damnation”.

    He said: “The ‘hook’ for the articles was a decision by JK Rowling to stand by her decision to cast the claimant in a forthcoming film of one of her popular books…The outrage professed by Mr Wootton at the decision to give the claimant a leading role in this major film is an essential and damning element of the meaning which the articles convey. Mr Depp is portrayed as completely unsuitable to work in the film industry.”

    ​In the article Mr Wootton went on to ask “five questions which Rowling MUST answer” included “Why did Depp agree to pay £5 million as a settlement, including a confidentiality

    agreement, if there was no truth in the allegations?”

    ​Mr Sherborne said Mr Wootton compounded the damage done by the article by putting Depp “into the same category of Harvey Weinstein” and said this was intended for him to be condemned by society.

    On Monday, 27 July, the barrister representing The Sun newspaper, Sasha Wass QC,  had said their defence was simple - they claimed it was “true” that he was a “wife-beater.”

    Miss Wass said: “(Our case) is one of truth - namely that Mr Depp did indeed beat his wife.''

    I would like to personally thank everyone who showed up to court in support of Johnny Depp these past weeks for many of us who couldn't especially to the angels who gave him bouquets. Ive been following this case since day 1 and the amount of support Depp has received is great! pic.twitter.com/09mp71uvg9

    ​The Sun's defence relies on 14 allegations of violence between 2013 and 2016 made by Heard. These included incidents on his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia and the couple’s penthouse apartment in Los Angeles.

    The judge, Mr Justice Andrew Nicol, is expected to adjourn the case later on Tuesday and deliver a reserved judgement next month.

     

    Tags:
    London, UK High Court, libel, The Sun newspaper, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse