Register
14:05 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Newspaper Says Its Defence in Johnny Depp Libel Case is Simply 'It’s the Truth'

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079990082_0:64:2338:1379_1200x675_80_0_0_8850a95fb55950878206a9f071b6dc8d.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007271079993571-uk-newspaper-says-its-defence-in-johnny-depp-libel-case-is-simply-its-the-truth/

    Johnny Depp has always denied he was guilty of domestic violence against his then wife Amber Heard. But The Sun newspaper has defended an article written by its executive editor Dan Wootton in April 2018.

    The barrister representing The Sun newspaper in their libel battle against Hollywood star Johnny Depp said their defence was simple - they claimed it was "true" that he was a "wife-beater."

    Sasha Wass QC told the High Court in London: "(Our case) is one of truth - namely that Mr Depp did indeed beat his wife.''

    ​She accepted the allegation of wife-beating did cause "serious harm" to Depp’s reputation but added: "A single incident of violence on the part of the claimant against Ms Heard will suffice for the purpose of proving truth."

    Ms Wass - an experienced barrister who defended serial killer Rose West at her trial in 1995 - claimed Depp’s violence was motivated by a misogynistic attitude towards Heard, 34, and and an addiction to alcohol and drugs.

    ​Ms Wass said there was "overwhelming evidence of domestic violence or wife-beating behaviour, cataloged over a three-year period.'"

    She called Depp, 57, was a "hopeless addict" who had poor self-control.

    "Permeating all of the evidence in this case is the character of Mr. Depp himself - his well-documented evidence of violence and destruction over his adult life which have occurred when he was under the influence of drink and drugs," added Ms Wass.
    Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on 27 July 2020.
    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London

    Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article, which called him a “wife-beater” and questioned whether J K Rowling should have allowed him to be cast in a movie based on her Fantastic Creatures book.

    Miss Wass said the American actor "created a misogynistic persona of her as the stereotype of a nagging woman" and later branded her “a gold-digger, a shrew and an adulterer'' in a bid to discredit her.

    ​Depp met Heard on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary and they married in February 2015 but she filed for divorce the following year. The libel trial has heard allegations that she was unfaithful to him with Tesla founder Elon Musk and actor James Franco.

    Depp has strenuously denied being violent to Ms Heard and has called a number of witnesses. His ex-partners Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis both gave statements in which they said they were shocked by Ms Heard’s allegations and said he had never been violent towards them.

    ​The Sun's defence relies on 14 allegations of violence between 2013 and 2016 made by Heard. These included incidents on his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia and the couple’s penthouse apartment in Los Angeles.
    The case is due to end on Tuesday, 28 July, but the judge, Mr Justice Andrew Nicol, is not expected to deliver his ruling until next month.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse