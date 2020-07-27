Register
12:29 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kew Gardens

    London's Kew Gardens Opens Doors to Cyclists, Picnics in First-Ever Event as COVID-19 Measures Relax

    © RBG Kew/ Twitter
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079993392_0:97:1331:845_1200x675_80_0_0_7df09db4fe63fef868b55ff970c92f3e.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007271079992527-londons-kew-gardens-opens-doors-to-cyclists-picnics-in-first-ever-event-as-covid-19-measures-relax/

    Cycling enthusiasts and staycationers are set to attend a major one-off event not seen before in the Garden's hundreds-year-old history. The gardens aims to attract travellers amid the summer season and easing of COVID-19 restrictions as venues across the country grapple with impacted revenues.

    UK cyclists have been invited to Kew Gardens in a unprecedented event, it was announced last week.

    The UNESCO World Heritage Site normally does not allow cyclists on its premises, but has made the surprise exception in an event set for mid-August.

    Two-wheelers can explore the 360 acre gardens on 13 August in the three-hour Kew's Summer Cycle event, the venue said.

    Visitors can also picnic at the Garden's Syon Vista near the river Thames as well as pop by the Pavilion for dinner.

    “Kew Gardens is so beautiful on a summer’s evening, with so much to enjoy. I am delighted we are once again opening the Gardens for visitors to enjoy by bike. Cycling is normally reserved for people who work at RBG Kew, so it’s a rare opportunity to experience the Gardens on two wheels,” Sandra Botterell, director of marketing and commercial enterprise said.

    Most paths in the gardens will be open to cyclists but narrower paths near the Rock Gardens and Queen Charlotte's Cottage will only allow single-way routes.

    Tickets will cost £20 for adults, £18 for members and £10 for children. Visitors must hire or bring their own bikes to the event as no bike rental service will be provided.

    The news comes as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted revenues, with the Gardens launching an appeal for donations. The gardens were founded in 1759 under Princess Augusta, mother to King George III, and are a royal venue for global scientific research and conservation of biodiverse plants and fungi, among many others.

     

    Related:

    Blossoming Against All Odds: Virtual Tour Across Tulip Garden in Coronavirus-Hit Netherlands - Video
    Landmark Joint UK-Russia Exhibit to Show Royals, Crimean War at Queen's Gallery
    We'll Meet Again: Royal Albert Hall to Host 1st Closed Door Victory Day Concert Amid COVID-19 - CEO
    Beer Gardens Reopen in Scotland as Sturgeon Urges Drinkers to Follow Social Distancing
    Tags:
    English Royal Family, UK royal family, Botanical Garden, event, cycling, Thames, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse