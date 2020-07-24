Boris Johnson Takes Challenge to List Year of Policies in Two Minutes on Premiership Anniversary

Friday is the first full year since Boris Johnson became prime minister, inheriting a hung parliament and a Conservative Party which had suffered as a result of nearly losing the 2017 election and multiple Brexit delays.

Boris Johnson marked the anniversary of his ascension to the position of UK prime minister on Friday by taking on a challenge to list as many of his government's achievements as possible in a 2,5-minutes video.

In the video which was shot exactly year after he won the Tory leadership election in 2019, Johnson outlined all his policies introduced including withdrawing the UK from the European Union, increased funding the NHS, cutting tax, supporting cycling and green buses, and giving the green light to the HS2 rail network.

I took on the challenge of listing as many of the government’s achievements as possible within 2 minutes. Watch how I did here. pic.twitter.com/VckidX8szp — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 24, 2020

​The PM goes over his time by 6 minutes before wrapping up and saying that he could continue for much longer.

While the stunt received praised online, some were Brits were less than impressed, pointing out the government's record on the coronavirus pandemic.

You missed 'lied to the public' and 'presided over an enormous death toll' — ≋J≋ (@DoPradista) July 24, 2020

​Others pointed to the UK's dire economic situation as well as the lack of deal defining the future of the UK with the European Union.

Embarrassing. Unemployment up, national debt up, social unrest at record levels, no deal with the E.U., power grab by Number 10, best MPs left the party, lied to the queen, lost in court, worst COVID-19 response outside of the U.S. — John Glasgow Esq. (@JockGlasgow) July 24, 2020

Nurses debt after training £50k.

Nurses pay parking £238 per month.

Nurses pay down 14% past decade.

Nurses pay registration fees yearly.

Nurses that of 9% use foodbanks.

Nurses risk there lives to save lives.

Nurses pay rise refused by 329 MPs



MPs pay has increased by 27%. pic.twitter.com/QWeWUqVDtJ — Carl Sullivan (@CarlSul80702319) July 24, 2020

​This comes on the same day that Johnson admitted in an interview with the BBC that the government could have done better in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that there were "lessons to be learned" over how the government did not properly understand the virus and introduce the appropriate measures quickly enough.

Boris Johnson became prime minister after the resignation of Theresa May last year, who had previously lost her majority in a snap election. Johnson would go on to win a majority of 80 in the December 2019 general election.