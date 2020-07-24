Sick of Slippery Gits: UK Rapper Wiley Rejects Anti-Semitism Accusations After Comparing Jews to KKK

Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, better known by his stage name Wiley, found himself accused of anti-Semitism after the "Godfather of Grime" made several controversial statements on Twitter.

One of the founders of grime music, UK rapper and producer Wiley went on a Twitter rant, posting on his official account throughout the day: the artist then tried to respond to criticisms he received over a series of controversial tweets he wrote about Jewish people and Israel earlier on Friday.

Wiley seems to be having a bit of a racist meltdown.



Also tweeting about "the KKK and Jews" being in power. He does know what the KKK did to Jewish people, right? pic.twitter.com/imDl67DfWs — Alastair Thompson (@AlastairJT) July 24, 2020

After comparing Jewish people to Ku Klux Klan the singer was accused of being anti-semitic, the rapper defended himself in a series of tweets including one in which he said, "I'm not anti-semitic, I am anti-slippery people."

I’m not anti semetic I am anti slippery people 😂😩🤣 there’s a difference — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

I am not anti semitic I am sick of you slippery gits who are always tryna pull the wool over our eyes 😂🎯💯🙏🏾 — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

​The rapper went as far as to blame Jewish people of illegally stealing lands, claiming that bringing it to the public's attention automatically gets people labelled as anti-Semites.

​Wiley also appealed to his origins saying that black people cannot be racist.

Black People can’t be racist they can only be upset about how they have been mistreated. — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

I am not racist I am a black man and who has had enough #Simple — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

On Friday morning, Wiley posted a string of statements including: “If you work for a company owned by 2 Jewish men and you challenge the Jewish community in any way of course you will get fired.”

He also drew comparisons between Jewish people and the Klu Klux Klan and wrote, “is it anti-semitic to say Jewish people have power?”

Infact there are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to undestand why — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

​He also wrote, “Listen to me Jewish community, Israel is not your country, I’m sorry” and “The Star of David, that’s our ting.”

He later backtracked saying, “Forget anti-Semitic racism is racism and ya can’t hide the fact that systematic racism exists and it wasn’t set up by us.”