UK PM Boris Johnson on Anti-Vaxxers: "They Are Nuts"

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that that everybody should get a flu vaccination to prevent the health service from getting overwhelmed, in case the COVID-19 outbreak flares up.
He added that he was anxious that coronavirus would come back and that the country needed to be ready.
"Whether it came from... a bat, a pangolin or however it emerged, it was a very, very nasty thing for the human race. And I think by the middle of next year we will be well on the way past it," he told reporters.
"They are nuts” Boris Johnson commented, when asked what he thought of opponents of vaccination.
"There's all these anti-vaxxers now," Johnson said. "They are nuts, they are nuts."
Boris Johnson said that he had lost over 14 pounds (6.35 kg) by eating less.
He added that he was not a believer in nanny politics, but maintains that losing weight will reduce risks from COVID-19.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)