Register
13:42 GMT23 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK

    Some 70% of UK Sports Institutions Attacked by Hackers, Cybersecurity Centre Reveals

    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007231079963838-some-70-of-uk-sports-institutions-attacked-by-hackers-cybersecurity-centre-reveals/

    The United Kingdom's sporting sector has long been the victim of hackers, with nearly 70% of institutions suffering from cyber-attacks and financial losses reaching millions of pounds.

    Hackers are increasingly looking towards Premier League clubs in a nationwide targeting of the UK's sports sector, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned on Thursday.

    In a report outlining what it described as "a range of attacks by hackers", the NCSC said the emails of a Premier League team's managing director were hacked prior to talks as part of transfer agreements, which almost saw £1 million ($1.27 million) almost fall into the hands of cyber criminals.

    The NCSC described the sports sector as “a high-value target” for attackers, claiming that at least 70% of Britain’s sports institutions suffer a cyber incident every 12 months - double that of UK businesses.

    Around 30% of those incidents surveyed had seen financial damage, with an average cost of £10,000 per attack, with the biggest single loss reaching £4 million.

    Incidents included an attack that brought the turnstiles of a football club to a halt and almost led to the cancellation of a match. Another included a member of staff at a racecourse losing £15,000 in an eBay scam.

    The report also revealed that an employee at an organisation holding athlete performance data had their email address hacked, giving the attackers access to sensitive information for several months.

    As the sector begins to recover after seeing leagues and championships temporarily cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCSC called on operators to consider their cybersecurity.

    “While cyber security might not be an obvious consideration for the sports sector as it thinks about its return (from the coronavirus outbreak), our findings show the impact of cybercriminals cashing in on this industry is very real", said Paul Chichester, director of operations at the NCSC said in the report.

    Chichester added that he would urge sporting bodies to "use this time to look at where they can improve their cybersecurity”.

    Hugh Robertson, chair of the British Olympic Association, described the caution as "critical" and a “crucial first step” in aiding sports organisations to better understand and evaluate threats and improve their security.

    None of the affected clubs and individuals nor those who were behind the attacks were named.

     

     

    Related:

    Can Bitcoin Transactions Made During Massive Twitter Hack be Traced or Identified?
    House Republicans Want Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Testify Following Massive Hack
    Hackers Accessed DMs of 36 Users in Crypto Hack, Twitter Reveals
    Tags:
    Premier League, Sports, Hacking, Hack
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse