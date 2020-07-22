George Floyd Manchester Memorial Restored After Racist Vandalism

The act of vandalism took place sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The mural was boarded up but has since been restored by local street artist Aske. Police in Manchester are currently looking for the person responsible.

A mural dedicated to the memory of George Floyd in Manchester has been restored by its artist after being vandalised with racist graffiti.

The memorial dedicated to George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis on 25 May was painted by local street artist Aske.

Council officials are currently working with police to examine CCTV footage to find the person responsible for spray painting a racist word on the mural sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The mural in the Northern Quarter had been boarded up on Wednesday morning but has since been restored by artist Aske.

​Deputy Leader of Manchester Council Nigel Murphy said, “This morning we found that the George Floyd mural in Stevenson Square has been defaced by racist graffiti. It was a shocking act that has no place in our city.

“I’m happy to confirm that the artist who was responsible for the mural has already repaired the damage and restored the mural. A huge thank you for their quick action to put right a wrong that has understandably left many people disturbed that this behaviour exists in our society.”

He added that the council is continuing to work with the police to bring the person responsible to justice and urged the public to get in touch.

Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 8.20am on Wednesday, officers were on a routine patrol in the Northern Quarter area of Manchester city centre when they found racially aggravated criminal damage in Stevenson Square.

"An investigation is under way. No arrests have been made."