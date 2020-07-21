Amber Heard Denies Having Affair With Elon Musk Or Faking Injuries And Insists Johnny Depp Hit Her

In April 2018 The Sun newspaper wrote an article claiming US film star Johnny Depp had beaten his wife Amber Heard over alleged infidelity. Depp has always denied he committed he was guilty of domestic violence and is suing the paper’s owners in London.

Amber Heard has denied having an affair with entrepreneur Elon Musk or actor James Franco while she was married to Johnny Depp.

Depp, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which referred to him as a "wife beater" and questioned whether J K Rowling should have agreed to him being cast in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

© AP Photo / John Raoux Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX jokes with reporters as he pretends to be searching for an answer to a question on a cell phone during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

On Tuesday, 21 July, Heard denied she had fabricated injuries, including a bruised face.

In the witness box Heard, 34, said: "Of course I had an injury.''

© Photo : Amber Heard/High Court Amber Heard has been accused of fabricating her injuries

She claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star attacked her on at least 14 occasions and threatened to kill her many times, often as a result of jealousy and suspicions about her infidelity.

Depp denies hitting her and says her claims of violence were a hoax.

Heard claimed Depp became violent after she exchanged text messages with Musk - the founder of Tesla and SpaceX - in May 2016. She claims he threw a cellphone at her, hitting her in the eye and then smashed up their penthouse apartment.

​In court on Tuesday Depp’s lawyer, Eleanor Laws QC, asked Heard if she had an affair with Musk or anyone else.

"No, not that that matters much," she replied.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Heard inviting actor James Franco up to the penthouse the following evening.

"He was saying to me 'Oh my god, what happened to you?'," Heard told the court.

​The judge, Mr Justice Andrew Nicol, told Ms Laws he did not believe evidence about jealousy would influence his final judgement.

Ms Laws said staff at the penthouse had not seen any marks on Heard in the days after the incident but the actress insisted she did have visible injuries.

The trial, which was postponed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is due to end next week.