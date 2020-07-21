UK Parliament Meets After Publication of Report on Alleged Russian Interference in Brexit - Video

A live broadcast shows the UK Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament (ISC) holding a meeting with Chairman and Conservative MP Julian Lewis along with MPs Kevan Jones and Stewart Hosie in London. According to reports, the long-awaited report on Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 referendum will be published just before the meeting.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November said that he had seen "no evidence" of Russian interference in the UK's democratic process. Leading Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the country’s Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin, have both categorically denied all of the accusations made by UK lawmakers, citing a lack of credible evidence.
