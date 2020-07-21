Russia Report: Dossier Compiled By UK Spy Agencies Claims Kremlin Cyber Threat Is 'Of Grave Concern'

A report on alleged Russian interference in British politics which was completed last year has finally been published. Publication of the report was deliberately delayed until after the General Election, reportedly to spare the blushes of the ruling Conservative Party.

A report commissioned for the British Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee says Russia's cyber capability is a "matter of grave concern" and poses an "immediate and urgent threat" to national security.

The report is based on secret intelligence material from MI5, MI6, GCHQ and a handful of contributions from independent experts.

A Kremlin spokesman said Russia had never interfered in the electoral processes in any country and will not tolerate meddling attempts.

A classified version of the report is available for the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his senior ministers, but the official report which was published on the Intelligence and Security Committee’s website on Tuesday, 21 July, was heavily redacted.

By far the most important foreign intervention in the 2014 referendum was that of President Obama, who because of the strategic importance of the “special relationship” in advancing the interests of American and British imperialism, publicly backed David Cameron and the Union. — Jonathon Shafi (@Jonathon_Shafi) July 21, 2020

​The dossier covers the full range of the perceived Russian threat to the UK, including alleged election interference, espionage and targeted assassinations such as the novichok attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018.

Publication of the so-called Russia Report has been delayed since October 2019 - two months before the General Election - when it was put on Mr Johnson’s desk.

Almost 900,000 public sector workers to get a pay rise on the day of the #RussiaReport? pic.twitter.com/TOOejZpDZv — Bernard Castle (@bernardTcastle) July 21, 2020

​Mr Johnson even tried to appoint former government minister Chris Grayling to lead the committee earlier this month but MPs rejected his choice and picked instead Tory backbench MP Julian Lewis, who was promptly expelled from the Conservative Party by an enraged prime minister.