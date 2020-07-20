Register
16:04 GMT20 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protest outside of Scottish parliament continues despite heavy rain

    Scottish Independence Movement Holds Rally in Front of Parliament in Edinburgh - Photos

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079936013_0:113:2049:1265_1200x675_80_0_0_39d45c5e8a33c961b7fc20c9e211d05f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007201079937250-scottish-independence-movement-holds-rally-in-front-of-parliament-in-edinburgh---photos/

    As Scotland slowly begins to ease lockdown measures introduced to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the UK gears up to totally end its involvement in the European Union at the end of 2020, the campaign for a second vote on Scottish independence has recommenced.

    While limited due to ongoing social distancing restrictions and a feeling of hesitation to attend large public events, the first All Under One Banner demonstration for Scottish independence was held in Edinburgh's parliament square on Monday.

    All Under One Banner demonstration outside Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    All Under One Banner demonstration outside Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

    While intentional minimal compared to previous independence protests - seeing a turnout in the 10's rather than the tens of thousands - and in direct defiance of calls by SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon not to hold demonstrations during the coronavirus pandemic, the AUOB movement hasn't lost any of its pre-lockdown vigour. 

    All Under One Banner demonstration outside Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    All Under One Banner demonstration outside Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

    Coping with the sporadic rain and 1-metre distancing enforcement, the attendees stood outside the Scottish Parliament Building - on top of which the Union Jack is held aloft next to EU stars and the national saltire.

    Protest outside of Scottish parliament continues despite heavy rain
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Protest outside of Scottish parliament continues despite heavy rain

    The protestors repeated their single clear demand: "What do we want? Independence!"

    Maintaining strict adherence to distancing rules, the protesters heard a series of speakers from across the independence movement.

    Chris McCusker, the Vice Convener of the SNP Socialists, gave the first address where-in he called for "an independent Scottish Socialist Republic".

    ​"If you want to see a society of respect and equality, then you've got an ounce of socialism with you", he told the eager audience.

    Following his speech, McCusker was happy to explain his reasons for organisation a demonstration at this time and outlined his vision of how Scotland can achieve the goal of independence while a Conservative & Unionist government holds an 80-seat majority in the British parliament 

    "While COVID is going on and we are having to live with it, the question of Scottish independence hasn't dissipated in any way shape or form", he said.
    "The wider Yes movement needs to know that people still have this in their mind; the fact that we need to get away from Westminister".

    When asked about the concrete steps to achieving a second vote on independence, McCusker was adamant to distance himself significantly from his party and said he supports an effective boycott of Westminister institutions by nationalist representatives.

    "The pragmatic way I see it is that our MPs should do the exact same as Sinn Fein done in 1917 and just don't take their seats and we have the chance not to participate in what they want to do".
    "It's an old Glasgow saying", he joked. "It's their game and we take away the ball".

    Boris Johnson has soundly rejected Nicola Sturgeons demands for a second independence referendum citing their manifesto commitment of recognising the "once in a generation" vote in 2014 to keep Scotland within the union.

    Celtic and Rangers supporters for Scottish independence
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Celtic and Rangers supporters for Scottish independence

    70-year old Andrew Hughes said that he comes out to independence rallies every time he can manage. 

    "I believe in the movement, simple as that", he said.

    In response to a question about Nicola Sturgeon urging AUOB not to hold their planned demonstrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hughes said he doesn't agree with the first minister's recommendation.

    He referenced a previous speaker who dubbed independence an "emergency" akin to the pandemic response, saying he accepts the situation "but we've got to handle the virus and campaign".

    "We've rejected the Tory Party for 65-years in Scotland. We are a country, not an English colony and we do not need to as many other country for permission to have a vote to control our own destiny", he explained.

    When asked if he would, therefore, like to see an independent Scotland rejoin the European Union, Hughes said that he is "undecided" but raised the option of Scotland joining the European Free Trade Association instead of seeking full EU membership.

    All Under One Banner demonstration outside Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    All Under One Banner demonstration outside Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

    In a press statement made prior to the demonstration, AUOB outlines their explicit demands to "re-ignite the campaign for our independence" as the Westminster continues to pursue the UK's complete withdrawal from the European Union - scheduled to end compliance with single market and customs union rules on 1 January 2021.

    ​Keir McKechnie, an AUOB organiser, said that they want to send a "clear message" to Prime Minister Boris Johnson "and the Westminister junta who wish to strip us of our rights" and to assert Scotland's "democratic rights to self-determination and to independence".

    McKenie urged Scotland to make a "clean break from the increasingly right-wing, racist, and unequal UK".

    Protests in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Protests in Edinburgh

    The referendum on independence in 2014 saw a 10% victory for Scotland remaining in the union but since then the Conservatives have thrice been reelected, and the UK voted to the leave the EU, largely on English votes and in spite of 62% of Scots supporting remaining in the bloc.

    Polling is looking increasingly dire for the unionist camp, showing growing majorities now in support of independence as well as a landslide victory for the SNP in the 2019 election. This coincides with an announcement by Number 10 on Sunday that Boris Johnson will make a visit to Scotland in an attempt to promote the integrity of the union.

    ​As sentiment in Scotland and England become more divergent, today's demo is intended to be the first of a series of protests across the country to put the calls for independence back on the table, with events planned on 19 August and 17 September in Stirling and Glasgow respectively

    The Scottish Government's decision to keep the European Union flag flying above Holyrood, even after the UK formally left the bloc in January, serves as an act of symbolic defiance of the direction taken by Westminister. If the independence campaign regains its momentum, the image of the Union Jack coming down before the 12 yellow stars, is for some, a hopeful possibility. 

    Related:

    Live Updates: Supporters of Independent Scotland Stage Protest in Edinburgh
    March for Scotland’s Freedom on Saturday – All Under One Banner
    MSM Silent As Thousands of Scottish Independence Supporters Attend "All Under One Banner" March
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon, SNP, Independent, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse