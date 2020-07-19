London Tells Huawei Trump's Pressure is the Reason for Chinese 5G Equipment Ban, Reports Suggest

According to The Observer, the UK Cabinet privately informed Huawei that its 5G tech was banned in the country due to geopolitical reasons, as US President Donald Trump pressured the British government to cancel cooperation with the Chinese company. The report suggests that the ban might be reversed if Washington's stance on the issue is eased.
The report comes after London made a u-turn in policy earlier this week, announcing that the UK won't allow the purchase of Huawei equipment and ordered all its 5G devices to be removed by 2027, citing "the long-term security" of the telecoms.
Washington earlier blacklisted Huawei and urged other countries to follow suit, claiming that the tech giant uses its equipment to spy on behalf of the Chinese authorities. Both Huawei and Beijing have denied these allegations, accusing the US of unfair business practices and espionage in return.
