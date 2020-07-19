Register
05:39 GMT19 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view of The Bank of England and the Royal Exchange as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020

    Most British Businesses Unprepared for Possible No-Brexit Deal Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Report Says

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/47/1079744781_0:230:3231:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_820c5142375123faa80256f49a7e791c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007191079926896-most-british-businesses-unprepared-for-possible-no-brexit-deal-due-to-covid-19-crisis-report-says/

    Last week, UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove admitted that London and Brussels still have differences on a post-Brexit deal as negotiations on their future relations are under way.

    The independent UK think tank Institute for Government (IfG) has warned that due to the COVID-19 crisis, many British businesses are still unprepared for the end of the Brexit transition period which wraps up on 31 December.

    "Firms reeling from the economic consequences of coronavirus are poorly placed to prepare for Brexit: in many cases, in a worse position than in the months leading up to the potential no deal in October 2019", the IfG said in a report released on Friday.

    The authors referred to the UK's COVID-19 lockdown which prompted government and business resources to focus on responding to the virus pandemic, "rightly prioritising this over Brexit preparations".

    According to the IfG, the coronavirus crisis "starved [British] firms of cash and left many struggling to stay afloat", something that stopped them from investing in new customs processes or stockpiling.

    The report underlined that "Brexit does not end on 1 January 2021" and that the full-fledged implementation of some aspects of the deal may "take several months, or even years".  

    "Unilateral decisions taken by the UK or EU could, at a later point, alter the shape of the relationship and necessitate further legislative or practical steps to be taken by both sides. The UK will be adapting to the effects of Brexit for many years to come – which both business and government should be prepared for", the authors asserted.

    In this regard, the IfG called on the government to take account of Brexit's impact on London's economic response to the coronavirus crisis and provide "targeted support for the least prepared businesses".

    The report also criticised the government's "Get Ready for Brexit", launched in the run-up to the potential no-deal Brexit on 31 December, insisting that "any communications campaign needs to build on clear, signposted information about what steps business needs to take – and when".

    "In rejecting an extension to the transition period, the government has set itself a monumental task. With time running out it must now begin fighting on two fronts: keeping the public safe while also preparing it for 31 December – and beyond", the authors concluded.

    Buckingham Palace before Trump's visit
    © Sputnik /
    Hundreds of UK Royal Staffers Face Layoffs Over COVID-19-Induced Funding Losses
    The report was released as London and Brussels currently remain at odds over post-Brexit trade talks, with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost blaming each other for a stalemate.

    The EU official insists that a "new dynamism" is needed in the negotiations, while Frost argues that Brussels’ proposed deal "contains novel and unbalanced proposals which would bind this country to EU law or standards".

    The UK left the EU in January, completing a process that began with the Brexit referendum held in June 2016. The transition period is in effect until 31 December 2020, giving Brussels and London time to conclude a range of agreements, including a key trade deal.

    Related:

    UK Plans on Post-Brexit Financial Regulations May Cause Hard Time for EU
    UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Britain Ready for 'Australia Terms' of Brexit if No Deal Reached
    US Housing Secretary Plays Down Need For Full-Blown Post-Brexit Trade Deal with UK Straight Away
    UK Gov’t Urged to Gear Up for COVID-19 Second Wave or Risk 120,000 Deaths in ‘Worst-Case Scenario’
    Tags:
    report, firms, businesses, impact, governments, Brexit, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse