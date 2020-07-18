Register
15:15 GMT18 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    3D-printed objects representing 5G are put on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020

    Britain Turns to Japanese Companies to Develop Its 5G Network Following Huawei Ban - Report

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/51/1079745190_0:69:3075:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_290db2c5a57c70feb2e0edd4e0755fed.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007181079923415-britain-turns-to-japanese-companies-to-develop-its-5g-network-following-huawei-ban---report/

    London’s decision to ban the Chinese telecoms giant follows months of pressure from the Trump administration, which claims that Huawei conducts espionage at the behest Beijing and that the company’s equipment could be used in potential attacks, allegations that both Huawei and the Chinese government have vehemently denied.

    Britain has turned to Japan for help in the development of its 5G network, Nikkei reported. According to the newspaper, Japanese tech companies NEC and Fujitsu may replace Huawei after London banned the purchase of the Chinese tech giant’s equipment and ordered all Huawei devices for 5G to be removed by 2027. It is understood that the British government will allow the Japanese companies to compete with other giants like Sweden’s Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia, which dominate the market.

    NEC is already in talks with the UK, Nikkei reported, adding that Fujitsu is looking for opportunities to sell its products in Europe. Both companies have a miniscule share of the 5G base station market, controlling less than 1 percent, while Ericsson, Nokia, and Huawei control almost 80 percent. However, following Huawei’s problems in the United States and most recently in the United Kingdom, Fujitsu and NEC are aiming to boost their sales and the Japanese government wants to help them.

    Authorities in Tokyo have decided to invest $654 million to support the country’s tech firms, including NEC and Fujitsu, in developing base station equipment for 5G networks, Nikkei reported, noting that Japan wants to promote the domestic development and subsequent export of networks to friendly countries, and a potential deal with Britain may become a touchstone for Tokyo’s strategy.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on May 25, 2020, shop for Chinese telecom giant Huawei features a red sticker reading 5G in Beijing on May 25, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Beijing Says UK Has Lost Independence on Huawei Issue

    London’s intention to ban Huawei from its 5G network on 14 July marked a U-turn on a decision that it made in January, when after months of deliberations and reviews, the UK ruled that the company’s equipment can be used, but introduced several restrictions. Britain’s decision follows months of pressure from the United States, which has repeatedly claimed that Huawei poses a risk to national security. In particular, the Trump administration has alleged that the company uses its devices and equipment to conduct espionage at the behest of the Chinese government, a claim that both Beijing and Huawei deny.

    It is believed that London’s decision is purely political, as the country is seeking to strike a trade agreement with the United States following its withdrawal from the European Union. In May, US Vice President Mike Pence said that Britain’s decision in January to give Huawei a role in the development of its 5G network, which offers faster Internet, could hamper the country’s post-Brexit deal with Washington.

    Tags:
    trade war, Trump Administration, United States, China, 5G, United Kingdom, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse