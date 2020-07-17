Prince Andrew’s Daughter Princess Beatrice Marries Italian Property Developer in Secret Wedding

Princess Beatrice of York, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and the grandaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, had been planning to hold her wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in May, but the coronavirus pandemic scuppered their plans

Princess Beatrice has married her Italian boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret wedding at Windsor Castle, the Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Mail reported that the ceremony was attended both by the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, citing photos which showed the British monarch being driven from the Royal Lodge this morning while wearing a light green outfit. The Queen has been spending lockdown in isolation at Windsor Castle.

The princess reportedly started dating Italian property developer Mozzi back in 2018. The two got engaged in 2019 and planned to hold their wedding at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace on 29 May. However, the plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and no new date for the ceremony was released by the palace.

Mozzi is the son of Count Alessandro Mapelli-Mozzi, a former British Olympic skier.

The 31-year-old Princess is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, who stepped down from his royal duties in November, following a much criticised BBC interview that touched on his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

