10:11 GMT17 July 2020
    A message in support to the NHS is seen in Westminster, during to the Coronavirus outbreak, in London, Tuesday, April 14, 2020

    ‘Battle Ready for Winter’: Johnson to Funnel £3 Bln into NHS Ahead of Possible COVID-19 Resurgence

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (483)
    Earlier, UK health experts warned the government of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 this winter, urging the continued financing of private care and Nightingale hospitals to ensure there is enough capacity to avoid overwhelming the National Health Service (NHS).

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce £3bln of extra funding for the National Health Service (NHS) in a bid to alleviate public concerns over the government’s preparedness to deal with a possible second wave of COVID-19 this winter, reports The Guardian.

    The funds, made immediately available to NHS England, are reportedly to go towards keeping the emergency Nightingale hospitals open until March, while delivering on the Prime Minister’s promise to elevate testing capacity to 500,000 daily.

    “The prime minister is clear that now is not the time for complacency, and we must make sure our NHS is battle ready for winter,” a No 10 spokesperson was cited as saying.

    Roadmap to Recovery

    The news comes as the next stage of the government’s “roadmap” to recovery is to be detailed by Johnson at a Friday press conference. Eased guidelines are also expected regarding safety of social contacts amid the pandemic, writes the outlet.

    Amid persisting public fears over a potential second wave of the respiratory disease, with data showing use of public transport at a lower level than anticipated since lockdown was eased, the government is seeking to aid economic recovery by urging people to increasingly return to their workplaces.

    Commuters wearing face masks walk through the concourse at Waterloo Station in London on June 15, 2020 after new rules make wearing face coverings on public transport compulsory while the UK further eases its coronavirus lockdown. - New coronavirus pandemic rules coming into force on June 15 make wearing face coverings such as masks or scarves compulsory on public transport, as various stores and outdoor attractions open for the first time in nearly three months.
    © AFP 2020 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Commuters wearing face masks walk through the concourse at Waterloo Station in London on June 15, 2020 after new rules make wearing face coverings on public transport compulsory while the UK further eases its coronavirus lockdown.
    “What I want to see is people now who have been working from home for a long time, talking to employers, talking to their place of work, about the steps that have been taken, and looking to come back to work in a safe way,” Boris Johnson was quoted as saying earlier in the week.

    To encourage public transport use, officials are reportedly working on a banding system to suggest quieter times to use services, as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Tory MPs on 15 July that a “fear” of commuting was “holding back the recovery”,  according to the Daily Telegraph.

    In an effort to reassure shoppers, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock announced on 14 July that face masks in shops and supermarkets would be mandatory from 24 July.

    A fine of up to £100 faces those failing to comply with the rules that children under 11, those with certain disabilities, and people working in shops will be exempt from.

    Hancock earlier dismissed reports that there were plans to make face coverings mandatory for office workers in the UK.

    "It is something we've looked at and rejected," he said.

    Hancock is also reportedly planning expansion of flu vaccinations as a means of relieving the burden on the NHS from illnesses not related to COVID-19.

    ‘Big Effort Ahead’

    In what appears to be in conflict with Boris Johnson’s hopes to bring workers back into offices, the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, told MPs on the Science and Technology Committee he saw "no reason" to reverse the policy of advising people to work from home if possible.

    "We're still at a time when distancing measures are important and of the various distancing measures working from home for many companies remains a perfectly good option," said Vallance.

    Vallance also acknowledged that there was a need for a big effort ahead of a possible resurgence of the virus in the autumn.

    “It’s fully understood, and it needs to be acted on… As an adviser I can’t make that happen. But I think it’s important that it does happen,” said Vallance.

     

