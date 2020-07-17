Register
05:02 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, near the Sandringham royal estate, in Norfolk, Britain, 19 January 2020.

    Prince Andrew’s Website Redirects to Statement About His ‘Ill-Judged Association’ With Epstein

    © REUTERS / Chris Radburn
    UK
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079909281_0:20:3109:1769_1200x675_80_0_0_61ddc8267b3b69c8df9beb3b709da0ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007171079909240-prince-andrews-website-redirects-to-statement-about-his-ill-judged-association-with-epstein/

    In November 2019, the Duke of York resigned from all public roles on behalf of the royal family. The prince has been accused by one of the alleged victims of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of having sex with her when she was underage. The 60-year-old royal has consistently denied the allegations.

    The website of the UK's Price Andrew (thedukeofyork.org) has been taken down and it directs visitors to the Duke’s page on the Royal Family’s website, which contains a link to his statement of resignation from public roles over his “ill-judged association” with infamous American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

    The Archived versions of the prince’s website suggests that it was functioning until 11 May and might have been subject to removal during the period from 11 May to 3 July, according to Newsweek Magazine.

    “The contract with the host provider of The Duke of York’s website (www.thedukeofyork.org) came to an end and has not been renewed,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement to the publication. “The website has been redirected to The Duke of York's page on the Royal website.”

    The spokesperson noted, "The website was maintained by The Duke of York’s office."

    Online records of the website reportedly suggest that it was set to expire on 22 February 2021.

    The Duke’s page on the royal family site, titled “About The Duke of York”, states in the first line: “In November 2019, His Royal Highness The Duke of York stepped back from his public duties for the foreseeable future.” There's link to his resignation statement, where he addresses “my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein”.

    “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” Prince Andrew wrote in the statement.

    During a November 2019 interview on BBC, after which the prince resigned from public roles, the royal said that he did not regret befriending the known sexual abuser Epstein, who died in mysterious circumstances in a New York jail in August of that year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

    The Duke of York has been accused by at least one of financier’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, of having sex with her twice, in 2001 and 2002 while she was 17 years old. Giuffree's accusations were taken in testimony under oath and the 60-year-old royal has consistently denied the allegations. The Duke has since refused to offer his testimony about his ties with the late high-profile paedophile.

    In May, the US Department of Justice filed a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the UK Home Office to interview Prince Andrew in Epstein’s case.

    Related:

    US Prosecutors Urge Prince Andrew to 'Come & Talk' After Epstein 'Madam' Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest
    'Royally F***ed': Prince Andrew's Relationship With Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed
    Rose McGowan Calls to 'Now Get Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew' After Epstein 'Madam' Maxwell’s Arrest
    British PM Johnson Says No Request Made From US to Speak to Prince Andrew on Epstein Case
    Epstein 'Pimp' Maxwell Would Rather Talk About Bill Clinton Than Prince Andrew, Confidante Says
    Tags:
    website, Jeffrey Epstein, UK, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse