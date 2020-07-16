Register
    Brexit supporters in front of Westminster

    No Deal Brexit to Hit 'Red Wall' Areas and be 'Fatal' for UK Manufacturers, Representative Warns

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    As the United Kingdom gears up to exist the transition period at the end of 2020, the question over the impact of a possible no-deal Brexit becomes increasingly critical. Many in traditional Labour seats voted for the ruling Conservatives to ensure a commitment to withdrawal from the bloc.

    Former Labour-held seats in what is described as the 'Red Wall' will suffer the most by no-deal Brexit, a manufacturing representative has warned. 

    In a joint report with Binder Dijker Otte (BDO), Make UK issued the dramatic warning on Thursday that leaving the European Union without a deal - while the economy suffers from the coronavirus pandemic — could be "fatal" for UK manufacturers and called for government assistance to support the industry.

     “Should the UK fail to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU then those regions with a high concentration of manufacturing and a dependence on Europe as a major market will suffer a triple hit given the impact of Covid-19. For some companies the combination may prove fatal", said Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK.

    “We are now at a tipping point in how we build a recovery and a post-Covid economy. If that means tearing up the rule book on adopting a new approach to policy then so be it, nothing should be off the table", he added.

    In May, Phipson called the government's job retention scheme "critical" to the recovery from the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of restrictions on trade required for the rebuilding of demand.

    ​Polling by The Spectator of voters in 44 Red Wall seats showed that 88.9% thought the government keeping to its pledge to secure a trade deal is either very important (55%) or important (33.9%)

    90.8 of Tory voters surveyed said it was either very important or important, as did 88.6% of Leave voters.

    Of those who switched from Labour to the Conservatives, 91.5% said that the government reaching a deal was very important or important.

    The study follows the 2019 election, which saw whole swaths of traditionally Labour voting constituencies switch - some for the first time - to the Conservatives, who campaigned on the promise of following through with Brexit.

    ​There are six months to go before the transition period ends. Due to the government not seeking an extension to the period where the UK remains subject to EU laws, Britain will leave the bloc with or without a deal on the 31 December.

