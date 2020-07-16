UK Parliamentary Committee to Release Report on Alleged 'Russian Influence' Ops Before Summer Recess

The long-awaited intelligence report, delayed from publication so as not to interfere in last year's parliamentary elections, is said to include 50 pages of allegations about 'Russian meddling' in the UK's democratic process.

Britain's parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee has promised to release its 'Russian influence' operations report before the legislative body begins its summer recess on July 22.

"The Committee has unanimously agreed this morning that it will publish the Report on Russia prepared by its predecessor before the house rises for the summer recess," it said in a statement Thursday.

The intelligence oversight committee was formed Wednesday after a delay of several months, selecting Conservative MP Julian Lewis as its chairman, instead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reported preferred candidate - former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling. Johnson sacked Lewis from the Tory Party after accusing him of colluding with the opposition Labour and Scottish National Party lawmakers "for his own advantage" against the government.

The Russia Report, said to contain allegations of Moscow's attempts to interfere in British politics going back to the 2016 referendum on the UK's membership in the European Union, and the 2017 general election, was originally compiled last year by the previously convened Intelligence and Security Committee, only to be withheld from publication ahead of December's general election after Johnson dissolved parliament.

Johnson's critics have accused the government of delaying the formation of the parliamentary intelligence committee and the publication of the report owing to some sort of 'embarrassing details' for the Conservative Party, although House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted the delay was aimed at ensuring that "the right people with the right level of experience and responsibility" were appointed. The prime minister has personally promised that the report would be published "in due course."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW