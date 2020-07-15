Man Arrested in Derry in Connection With Lyra McKee Murder

Police investigating the murder of Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee have arrested a 27-year old man in Derry.
He was arrested on Wednesday morning under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and has been taken to a police station in Belfast where he is currently being questioned.
Police have also conducted a search of his house in Derry.
— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 15, 2020
The 29-year-old journalist was shot on 18 April 2019 while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland believe that dissident republicans are responsible for Ms McKee’s death.
In February, a 52-year-old man was charged with her murder. He denies all charges.
Last month, the murder weapon, a Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol was found be police in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.
