Register
07:06 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sewer inside factory

    UK's Modern Slavery Problem Goes Far Beyond Leicester Sweatshops, British Law & Slavery Experts Say

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079882801_0:212:1280:932_1200x675_80_0_0_5659c7a1c3e97f6aeb830558c5bd8422.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007151079884305-uks-modern-slavery-problem-goes-far-beyond-leicester-sweatshops-british-law--slavery-experts-say/

    The UK government has yet to tackle the modern slavery problem despite the adoption of the Modern Slavery Act five years ago, British law and human trafficking specialists warn. They claim the legislation does not work, and allows business owners to circumvent its provisions and benefit from sweatshop labour.

    "Modern slavery" is thriving in some parts of the UK, with workers in Leicester factories making clothes in unsafe conditions for as little as £3.50 ($4.38) an hour which is far below the UK minimum wage of £8.72 ($10.92), according to The Sunday Times' 6 July report. Modern slavery is defined in the UK as "the recruitment, movement, harbouring or receiving of children, women or men through the use of force, coercion, abuse of vulnerability, deception or other means for the purpose of exploitation".

    The Sunday Times' investigation found that it was Nasty Gal brand, owned by UK-based online fashion retailer Boohoo, who has been capitalising on cheap labour. Boohoo's shares plunged dramatically due to the exposure and continued their free fall on 13 July. The reluctance of the law enforcement authorities to confront the illegal sweatshops could be partially explained by fears of being labelled racist, the newspaper alleges, citing Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel, who is now reportedly considering changes to the current modern slavery legislation. Concerns have been voiced by British officials over poor working conditions in Leicester, where many employees of Asian origin are allegedly being exploited. 

    Boohoo's Excuses are Too Little, Too Late

    The focus of this story ought to be shifted from the police and local authorities to the suppliers, the manufacturers, and the businesses themselves, says Jeff Norman, a UK-based modern slavery and human trafficking specialist from Stop Slavery Today. Citing the Modern Slavery Act of 2015, the expert emphasises that business owners have a responsibility to ensure that there's no exploitation within their supply chains. The act, which is designed to combat modern slavery, contains a supply chain clause saying that "big business will be forced to make public its efforts to stop the use of slave labour by its suppliers".

    "[The legislation] requires any business with a turnover in excess of £36 million ($45 million) a year to produce a modern slavery statement", he explains. "I've looked at the modern slavery statements of Boohoo, and in accordance with the legislation, it sets out what it intends to do, what it has done to ensure that there is no modern slavery within its supply chains. I've looked at that statement and unfortunately it would appear that in exactly the same way as lots of other companies, they're paying lip service to the legislation".

    Following The Sunday Times' expose the fashion retailer immediately launched an independent review of its UK supply chain led by Alison Levitt QC. In an official statement Boohoo Group Plc argued that the garments featured in the report "were not actually manufactured in Leicester, but in Morocco". The Group further noted that though it had not found evidence of suppliers paying workers £3.50 per hour but acknowledged the presence of "other evidence of non-compliance with [their] Code of Conduct" and terminated its relationship with suppliers Revolution Clothing Co Limited and Morefray Limited involved in manufacturing of the garments in Morocco and then repackaging them in Leicester.

    However, it is not the first time that the fashion retailer has faced criticisms: In June 2020, a workers' rights group, Labour Behind the Label, raised the alarm over the employees of Leicester factories being reportedly "forced to come into work while sick with COVID-19". According to the report, factories in Leicester which are primarily producing for Boohoo, "are no stranger to illegal working conditions, with numerous reports over the years showing low pay – as little as £3 – and blatant intimidation of vulnerable workers".

    According to Jeff Norman, Boohoo's hasty investigation into its business chains is too little and too late. Had the retailer complied with its modern slavery statement and made all necessary audits it would have been aware of what is going on within its supply chains, he believes.

    "I'm hoping that what's happened in this case with Boohoo will be a real wake-up call for businesses throughout the UK and not just the UK," he says. "And I think it's down to the members of the public to start asking themselves the questions about this one pound T-shirt or this five pound sweater. Where's it come from? How can people possibly produce an item like this for so little? What are the people producing this actually being paid?"

    Actual Number of Modern Slaves in UK is Ten Times the Official Figure

    Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly mulling over new laws on modern slavery following new appalling revelations concerning exploitation and illegal working conditions in the UK.

    Any new legislation is unlikely to solve the dilemma as the old one is not being properly observed, argues Jeff Norman, referring to the 2015 Modern Slavery Act.

    "There is no need for new legislation", he stresses. "The legislation is there and there's none better than the requirement to have the modern slavery statement. But there is no sanction. No organisation has been prosecuted. These modern slavery statements actually comply with the legislation and never mind whether what's written there is actually being carried out. And unfortunately, Boohoo is a typical example of organisations that have come up way short."

    The problem of modern slavery in the UK goes far beyond the Sunday Times' expose, admits Aidan Flynn, a constitutional law expert and lecturer at the School of Law, Policing and Forensics at the UK's Staffordshire University. The scholar cites the latest study by the Centre for Social Justice which has revealed that Britain has over 100,000 'slaves', or ten times the official figure, though the country passed the groundbreaking Modern Slavery Act 2015 five years ago.

    Following the release of the report Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner Sara Thornton made an official statement bemoaning the fact that British businesses are not taking the risk of exploitation in their supply chains seriously.

    Having said that business owners should lend an ear to Sara Thornton's warning, Flynn underscores that the rights of whistle-blowers reporting the instances of modern slavery should also be protected and their safety ensured.

    "You know, we've heard stories in recent days of workers in Leicester giving media interviews and actually being shouted out in the street by perhaps not their own employer, but by another person working in the textile trade. And that's very serious if there is this great effort to intimidate whistleblowers", he highlightes.

    However, there's a glimpse of hope as the Leicestershire police have issued a statement saying that they will apply the law and will do so without prejudice, without fear or favour, the scholar emphasises. "And hopefully that's what now will continue", Flynn concludes.

    Related:

    Raids Against Romanian Slavery Ring Find Dozens of Alleged Sex Trafficking Victims in London
    New UK Immigration System Creates Perfect Circumstances for Modern Slavery - Charities
    UK Government Ensures Support for Modern Slavery Victims Affected by Coronavirus
    Tags:
    Priti Patel, modern slavery, UK Modern Slavery Act, sweatshop, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse