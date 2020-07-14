Police Launch Appeal for Man Who Indecently Exposed Himself to Woman Walking Dog in Aberdeen

Aberdeen police have launched an appeal on Tuesday as part of their search for a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman walking her dog.
Around 7.50 am on Sunday, the 60-year-old victim was traveling along Provost Rust Drive towards Byron Crescent when a man walked past her exposing himself.
"I'm appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or saw a man fitting the description either before or shortly after it took place, to contact us", said Sergeant Mark Cobban, of Aberdeen Bucksburn Police Station.
"Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1328 of 12 July".
The appeal described the man as being "around 25-35, 5ft 7in, and of medium build with brown hair brushed forward distinctive fair skin and freckles across his arms and face".
He is reported to be wearing dark and white coloured vertical stripped top, dark blue jeans and white high-top trainers and was last seen walking along Bonnyview Drive.
In May, an 84-year-old man was also alleged to have exposed himself to a 37-year-old woman who had been running along Old Deeside Railway Line between Bieldside and Cults in Aberdeen.
All comments
Show new comments (0)