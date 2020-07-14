Banksy Releases New Video of Coronavirus Themed Artwork on London Underground

Popular street artist Banksy has released a new video on Instagram of him creating coronavirus themed artwork on the London underground.
The video titled “If you don’t mask-you don’t get” shows the anonymous artists, dressed in full protective gear, spraying various pictures of rats in an underground train carriage.
One of the rats is using their facemask as a parachute, another is sneezing all over the window, whilst one is holding a bottle of hand sanitizer.
The video ends with Banksy signing his name and leaving a message on the carriage door that says, “I get locked down, but I get up again,” with Tubthumping by Chumbawamba playing in the background.
