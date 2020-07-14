UK Huawei Chair Browne Resigns as London Mulls Banning China's Tech Giant as 5G Provider

The head of the board of directors for Huawei's UK operation John Browne has resigned, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"When Lord Browne became chairman of Huawei UK's board of directors in 2015, he brought with him a wealth of experience which has proved vital in ensuring Huawei's commitment to corporate governance in the UK. He has been central to our commitment here dating back 20 years, and we thank him for his valuable contribution", the spokesperson stated.
The former BP chairman handed in his resignation this week, according to Sky News. He will leave in September, six months before his term had been due to end.
The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) revised its guidance to the government regarding Huawei’s participation in the country’s 5G network after Washington slapped further sanctions on the company in a bid to curb its access to semiconductors manufactured with US equipment.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
