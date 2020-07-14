Register
09:36 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A shopper walks past an advertisement for the UK government's NHS Test and Trace system in Regent Street in London on 15 June 2020 as some non-essential retailers reopen from their coronavirus shutdown. - Various stores and outdoor attractions in England are set to open Monday for the first time in nearly three months, as the government continues to ease its coronavirus lockdown.

    UK Gov’t Urged to Gear Up for COVID-19 Second Wave or Risk 120,000 Deaths in ‘Worst-Case Scenario’

    © AFP 2020 / GLYN KIRK
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (472)
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/84/1079818475_0:0:2993:1684_1200x675_80_0_0_ca46a39bc36bf1c4a7b0d20b8a7ca544.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007141079877919-uk-govt-urged-to-gear-up-for-covid-19-second-wave-or-risk-120000-deaths-in-worst-case-scenario/

    As England began emerging from its lockdown, with pubs, restaurants and cafes opening their doors on 4 July, there have been warnings of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with scientists from the government's coronavirus advisory group SAGE repeatedly cautioning against a relatively swift easing of restrictions in the country.

    The UK government has been urged to get "necessary funding in place", ensure adequate stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ramp up the test and trace system ahead of a potential second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, reported Sky News.

    Ministers have been warned that a second spike of the respiratory disease could result in 120,000 hospital deaths before next June in a "reasonable worst-case scenario", according to a report commissioned by Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser, and released by the Academy of Medical Sciences.

    The research, contributed to by 37 scientists and academics, does not take into account deaths in the community or care homes.

    The experts claim a resurgence of the pandemic could be more devastating than the first wave, with the R rate - the average number of people a person confirmed to be COVID-19-positive passes the virus on to soaring to 1.7 from September from the current R number in the UK, which is at 0.7-0.9.

    According to the report, a peak in hospital admissions and the coronavirus-related death tally could be anticipated in January and February 2021.

    Previously, ministers have warned that should the R number rise significantly, the UK could be sent back into lockdown under reimposed emergency measures.

    Commuters wearing face masks walk through the concourse at Waterloo Station in London on June 15, 2020 after new rules make wearing face coverings on public transport compulsory while the UK further eases its coronavirus lockdown. - New coronavirus pandemic rules coming into force on June 15 make wearing face coverings such as masks or scarves compulsory on public transport, as various stores and outdoor attractions open for the first time in nearly three months.
    © AFP 2020 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Commuters wearing face masks walk through the concourse at Waterloo Station in London on June 15, 2020 after new rules make wearing face coverings on public transport compulsory while the UK further eases its coronavirus lockdown. - New coronavirus pandemic rules coming into force on June 15 make wearing face coverings such as masks or scarves compulsory on public transport, as various stores and outdoor attractions open for the first time in nearly three months.

    One of the authors of the report, Professor Azra Ghani, an infectious disease epidemiologist from Imperial College London, said the findings are "not a prediction" but a "worst-case scenario" that would apply to a situation when the coronavirus outbreak spiralled "out of control", according to the outlet.

    "As we move into winter, the weather gets worse, people stay indoors more, windows aren't open so the likelihood of transmission does of course increase… We also have all sorts of other pressures on the NHS that increase during the winter and therefore extra admissions into hospitals. It's all of these things coupled together that could cause this worst-case scenario. We need the systems to be up and running by September," said Ghani.

    The need to urgently take government measures to spare the country from being hit hard by a potential second wave of the virus was underscored by Professor Stephen Holgate, a Medical Research Council clinical professor of immuno-pharmacology who led the study.

    Insisting that drastic scenarios "could be reduced if we take action immediately", he suggested flu vaccinations among health and social care workers and the vulnerable population, as well as an enhanced "test and trace" programme to ensure a "rapid system of monitoring" that would stave off local outbreaks.

    Commenting on the situation, Richard Vautrey, who chairs the British Medical Association's general practitioners committee, said NHS staff were "very tired" after dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, and were facing a winter scenario forecast as potentially "extremely difficult to cope with".

    In response to the report, a government spokesperson reassured that it "represents a worst-case scenario based on no government action, and makes clear this isn't a prediction".

    "Thanks to the nation's collective efforts, the virus is being brought under control. However we remain vigilant and the government will ensure the necessary resources are in place to avoid a second peak that would overwhelm our NHS,” said the statement.

    The government spokesperson was further cited by the outlet as saying extensive planning was underway to stock billions of items of PPE, and protect the NHS and care sector with expanded testing capacity through NHS test and trace.

    Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing microbiologist Elisa Granato, being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK for a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University, England, Thursday April 23, 2020
    © AP Photo / Oxford University Pool
    Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing microbiologist Elisa Granato, being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK for a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University, England, Thursday April 23, 2020

    Earlier, the government announced it was making face masks in shops in England mandatory from 24 July.

    This comes as UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised the country’s "biggest flu vaccination programme in history" will be rolled out this winter.

    Speaking at a National Pharmacy Association (NPA) virtual conference on Monday, he said the extra vaccine needed had already been secured.

    According to the minister, the Department of Health is looking ahead towards a possible winter surge in demand for NHS services.

    "We are currently planning in detail for winter. We are expecting high demand,” said Hancock.

    According to the World Health Organisation coronavirus situation report, dated 13 July, the UK has 289, 607 overall confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the death toll at 44,819.

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (472)

    Related:

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 70,000
    UK Will Use Drones to Deliver Coronavirus Tests to Remote Scottish Islands
    Boris Johnson: UK Economy Saw a ‘Big Fall’ Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
    Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Toll in UK Rises to 44,131
    Coronavirus Updates: Office for National Statistics Says UK Economy Shrinks by Fifth During Lockdown
    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), National Health Service (NHS), UK, Boris Johnson, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayans Pedro Cea, Hector Scarone and Hector Castro (from L) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup soccer final in Montevideo 30 July 1930
    Historic 13 July in 15 Photos of First FIFA World Cup in 1930
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse