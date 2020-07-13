Register
14:33 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An NHS alert message is seen on a street, following a local lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Leicester, Britain, 1 July, 2020

    UK Government ‘Hasn’t Yet Got a Clue’ How to Succeed in Handling Leicester Lockdown, Mayor Says

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0d/1079871249_0:0:3064:1724_1200x675_80_0_0_f6687b656089febad3a4f8e35c12a8ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007131079872019-uk-government-hasnt-yet-got-a-clue-how-to-succeed-in-handling-leicester-lockdown-mayor-says/

    On Sunday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that councils’ authorities across Britain were fighting more than 100 localised COVID-19 outbreaks each week.

    Leicester’s mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has berated the UK government for handling his city’s COVID-19 full-fledged lockdown, which he claimed was not properly imposed.

    In an interview with the BBC on Monday, Soulsby said that about ten percent of Leicester’s neighbourhoods "have a higher transmission of the [virus]", and that the data should have been shared earlier so that the authorities could concentrate on "preventing the transmission there".

    According to him, it had taken "weeks" to "finally get some useful data" from the government on the coronavirus spikes.

    He insisted that if local authorities had “known that weeks ago, we could’ve actually dealt with it at the time and prevented this lockdown”.  

    "It's very clear when you look at the data it's a couple of areas of the city that have got a higher than average transmission of the virus. Certainly, the way the city's been locked down in its entirety, and even beyond its boundaries, is not justified”, the Leicester mayor asserted.

    He added that it was clear from last week’s discussions with the UK Department of Health and Social Care that “they haven’t yet got a clue how on earth they’re going to measure what constitutes success in this [COVID-19 lockdown]”.

    Priti Patel speaks during the inauguration of Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Gandhinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    Government Ministers Confirm Local Lockdown for Leicester Being Considered 'Within Days'
    The interview comes after UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed in a column in The Telegraph on Sunday that councils across the country were tackling over 100 localised coronavirus spikes each week.

    Hancock argued that these outbreaks were being “swiftly and silently” dealt with, adding that the increase in testing capacity indicates that officials can take a more focused approach, avoiding the need to introduce nationwide measures.

    Leicester became the first city in Britain to have COVID-19 restrictions reimposed, which came amid the government’s efforts to ease a national coronavirus lockdown on a step-by-step basis. Britain’s death toll from the disease currently stands at 44, 798, the third-largest after the US and Brazil, according to the World Health Organisation's latest situation report.

    Related:

    Analyst on COVID-19 in UK: ‘It's the Right Pace But I Think We're Doing it the Wrong Way’
    'Future of Public Health England in Doubt' After UK PM Calls Govt COVID-19 Handling 'Sluggish'
    UK Bins COVID-19 Quarantine for Travellers From 'Reduced Risk' Countries
    Tags:
    Matt Hancock, mayor, lockdown, COVID-19, coronavirus, Leicester, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Rap Stars to Turkey Puppets: Most Unorthodox Presidential Candidates
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse