Register
12:08 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Priti Patel, the United Kindom's Secretary of State for International Development speaks at the closing of the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, September 17, 2016

    UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to Announce Post-Brexit Immigration Rules

    © AFP 2020 / Geoff Robins
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007131079869596-uk-home-secretary-priti-patel-to-announce-post-brexit-immigration-rules/

    The newly updated post-Brexit rules will close the route to Britain for all criminals with worrisome records, as well as unskilled workers with no job offer, including from the EU.

    Priti Patel, the UK Home Secretary, is due to set out the details of a points-based system that will replace freedom of movement starting from 1 January 2021, when the transition period in the wake of Britain's exit from the EU comes to an end.

    The extensive 130-page document will prevent unskilled migrants from taking jobs in Britain and instead award points to applicants if they receive skilled job offers, speak English well, and meet minimum salary thresholds.

    Skilled migrants from the EU and beyond the bloc will have to earn 70 points to be eligible to work in the UK, with no caps expected to be introduced on the overall number of highly competent workers.

    Jobs in occupations with shortages in important sectors like the NHS and social care, designated by the government’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), will also give applicants a further "tradeable" 20 points. Scientists and academics rated as "global talent" as well as creative professionals like musicians and artists will make up the only groups entitled to enter the UK without a special job offer if they have the required number of points.

    However, the number will be limited.

    Criminals' Deportations: 'Applying UK Criminality Thresholds to Everyone'

    The lion's share of the upcoming regulations pertain to dealing with criminality in the post-Brexit UK. The new measure will entitle the government to deport any foreign criminal, including from the EU, who has is to be jailed for a year or longer.

    Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel reacts to a question from the media as she arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Labour Calls for Release of Patel Bullying Inquiry Amid Alleged No. 10 Political Interference

    The newly-minted system will thus mean that EU citizens, including criminals, will be treated in the same way as migrants from the rest of the world, with domestic businesses encouraged to hire more British workers instead of foreigners and halt the country’s reliance on cheap foreign labour.

    Apart from prolific offenders, anyone scrambling to enter Britain but deemed as "not conducive to the public good" could also be shown the door under the new criminality rules, a clause that would allow the border services to reject applications from those who raise concerns about potentially stirring up social tensions and inciting hate.

    "Because of our EU membership, we have been powerless to stop criminals coming in", a source familiar with the new rules told The Telegraph. “It’s about applying UK criminality thresholds to everyone".

    The rules are set to replace a 2004 EU directive, which Whitehall considers to be insufficiently strict and has been criticised for preventing the exclusion and deportation of foreign criminals.

    "The security of UK citizens is our top priority. We regularly review the criminality framework rules to ensure we deliver against that priority. We have been clear that all migrants will need to comply with the UK’s strict criminality rules", a Home Office spokesman commented.

    In tune with the new rules, Patel Sunday announced a new "health and care visa", entitling migrant workers to fast-track, cut-price permission to take up job offers and support to move to Britain with their families. The Home Secretary had previously said it would be an NHS visa only, raising concerns that care workers, who have been on the frontline during the pandemic, would be shut out.

    Related:

    Priti Patel Announces 14 Day Quarantine for People Entering UK
    Priti Patel Insists UK 'Owes it to Thousands of COVID Victims' to Impose Post-Lockdown Quarantine
    Priti Patel Calls for 'Liberating' Churchill Statue, Covered Up Ahead of Anti-Racist Protests in UK
    Tags:
    Priti Patel, UK, legislation, immigration, laws
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse