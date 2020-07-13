Pregnant Influencer Nicole Thea Dies at 24, Family Says

Pregnant social media star Nicole Thea, who was expecting a baby named Reign, has died at the age of 24, her family announced on Sunday.
"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and [boyfriend] Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning", her mother posted on Instagram.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx
Thea was a British dancer and influencer, whose Instagram account now has almost 140,000 followers. She stopped shooting her dancing recently because it was hard to do with a belly and had been sharing mostly pictures of her pregnancy, commenting that her boyfriend was supportive of her.
According to Thea's Instagram, she was doing well and was looking forward to giving birth to her child.
All comments
Show new comments (0)