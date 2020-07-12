Register
07:59 GMT12 July 2020
    Cumbria police car, with POLICE in mirror writing (ECILOP).

    UK Police Failed to Probe 'Slave' Conditions at Leicester Factories Over Racism Concerns, Media Says

    UK
    by
    Earlier this week, online fashion retailer Boohoo said that it had found "some inaccuracies" as it probed operations at its Leicester factory over allegations that employees there are paid less than the minimum wage and work in "unsafe" conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    UK Home Secretary Prit Patel has privately voiced alarm that due to a fear of being called racist, police preferred to turn a blind eye to exploitation in Leicester's factories, where cheap clothes for online fashion giant Boohoo are produced, The Sunday Times reports.

    The newspaper cited an unnamed source close to the Home Secretary as saying that Patel is considering introducing new laws on modern slavery because of fears that the country's current legislation is "not fit for purpose".

    "This scandal has been hiding in plain sight and there are concerns cultural sensitivities could be in part to blame for why these appalling working practices haven't been investigated", the source pointed out.

    This comes after The Sunday Times earlier reported that workers at a factory in Leicester were earning as little as £3.50 ($4.42) an hour, even though the minimum wage in the UK for employees over 25 is £8.72 ($11). Leicester is currently under local lockdown after a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

    The newspaper's undercover report also revealed that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there was little evidence of additional hygiene or social distancing measures put in place at the Leicester workshops.

    Boohoo, in turn, said that it had found "some inaccuracies" with The Sunday Times report, adding that its "investigation to date has not found evidence of suppliers paying workers £3.50 per hour". According to the company, the clothes were manufactured in Morocco and were then repackaged in Leicester at a premises formerly operated by Jaswal Fashions.

    The company earlier stressed that the alleged conditions for workers at the Leicester factory are "totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace".

    Priti Patel speaks during the inauguration of Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Gandhinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    Government Ministers Confirm Local Lockdown for Leicester Being Considered 'Within Days'
    The remarks followed Home Secretary Patel asking the National Crime Industry to open an inquiry into modern slavery at Leicester's clothes factories, in the wake of reports from whistleblowers on poor working conditions.

    British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, for his part, told Sky News that "very significant fines" could be distributed if the newspaper's report is confirmed, in addition to potentially closing down businesses.

    This came as Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said in an interview with The Sun he believes that about 10,000 "slaves" are working at Leicester workshops.

    "It's crazy what is happening in these factories. These men and women are decent, hard-working people but they are risking their lives to produce clothes for big fashion brands right here in the UK", he emphasised.

    Bridgen lamented the fact that "no one is doing anything to put a stop to it", adding, "the police should go into the factories and close them down; what they [workers] are doing is slave labour, there is no other word for it".

    Before The Sunday Times reports, Channel 4, the Financial Times, the BBC, and The Guardian highlighted issues pertaining to poor conditions at the Leicester factories in reports dating back to 2017 and 2018.

