Meghan Markle Says She is 'Too Well-Known' to do Normal Things With Son Archie - Report

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would step down from their senior roles in the British royal family, the couple moved to Los Angeles, United States, where they live in an $18 million mansion they are renting from Hollywood actor and director Tyler Perry.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has complained that her fame prevents her from doing normal things with her son Archie, the Daily Mail reported, citing a close friend of the ex-royal. The friend said the Duchess believes the 1-year-old needs to learn social and emotional skills by being around other toddlers and the Meghan Markle herself wants to attend baby classes a few times a week to give Archie an opportunity to play with peers, which in turn will help develop his brain.

"Meghan said she would love to be part of a 'Mommy and Me' community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is. She said she's just too well-known to do normal things," the Daily Mail cited the Duchess’s friend as saying.

According to the friend, Meghan Markle, who has been holed up in the eight-bedroom mansion in LA since the coronavirus outbreak, takes advantage of videoconferencing applications such as Zoom to connect with other mothers and babies, although the Duchess knows that meeting face-to-face would have been much more beneficial.

The Sussexes have moved to Los Angeles, United States after announcing their decision to quit their senior roles in the royal family in January and that they would work to become “financially independent”. The couple also voiced their decision to balance their time between the United Kingdom and Canada and the United States. Their decision has highly polarised the public. Particular focus was on the more than $3 million renovation of their Frogmore Cottage mansion, which was paid for by taxpayers, and the couple’s desire to live in the United States, which critics say significantly increases travel and security bills, also footed by the British public.