Register
17:50 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A photograph shows the logo of Chinese company Huawei at their main UK offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a strategic decision on January 28, on the participation of the controversial Chinese company Huawei in the UK's 5G network, at the risk of angering his US allies a few days before Brexit.

    US Sanctions 'Unjustified', Full Impact 'Uncertain', Top Huawei Execs Tell MPs at Committee Grilling

    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/57/1079805794_0:0:3078:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_6a3a00135ee61e369fb9673f678af6bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007091079838467-us-sanctions-unjustified-full-impact-uncertain-top-huawei-execs-tell-mps-at-committee-grilling/

    The meeting was called amid UK media speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may change tack on a government approval in January, potentially imposing a blanket ban against the world's largest provider of IT equipment.

    Huawei officials were grilled at a Science and Technology parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday after the UK government granted the Chinese telecoms giant a limited role in building 5G and fibre broadband networks across the country.

    The meeting was chaired by Conservative MP Greg Clark, with further questions from Labour MP for Blackley and Broughton, Graham Stringer, among others.

    Witnesses to the meeting included Dr Yao Wenbing, Huawei UK vice-president of business development and partnerships, Huawei UK vice-president Jeremy Thompson and Victor Zhang, Huawei UK vice-president and chief representative.

    The meeting follows a UK Defence committee session in June where British officials accused Huawei of posing national security threats to UK networks, with company officials criticising the meeting for focusing on market protectionism.

    US Cybersecurity Allegations

    When asked about Huawei's security track record in the UK as a "high risk vendor", Mr Zhang said that Huawei created an open security platform for Britain via the Cybersecurity Evaluation Centre in Banbury.

    "We don’t hide anything, and we provide all the hardware and software to this centre to be evaluated by the highest [UK] security people," Mr Zhang told the committee.

    US and other national security allegations against Huawei were "totally not true", he said, adding that Huawei complies with the "highest security standards" in its global operations.

    "During the past 30 years there was not any cybersecurity distancing from Huawei’s networks. We kept a very strong track record globally, since we opened in over 170 countries," Mr Zhang explained.

    Long-Term Impact of US Sanctions on Company Operations in UK

    US sanctions were also "unjustified" and it was still "too early to draw any conclusions" on the effects of such measures, he told the committee chair.

    But despite the challenges, Huawei would back the UK's Gigabit 2025 pledge as it had "worked with UK over 20 years for broadband deployment," he said.

    The Chinese telecoms giant had provided an initial assessment to customers, which found no short term impacts of US sanctions on the firm's 5G and fibre broadband rollout plans, Mr Zhang explained.

    In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Trump's Huawei War 'Bargaining Chip' In 2020 Presidential Re-Election Bid, John Bolton's Book Claims
    Company officials had also prepared a five-year plan for protecting UK network supply chains in the event of blocked access to components, but cautioned that a further long-term assessment would need "full details".

    Under the UK government's 35 percent market share rules, Huawei would build roughly 20,000 base stations, he added.

    But Huawei had built its largest continuity programme in 10 years, which began under a partnership with BT Business using a multi-vendor approach, to prepare contingencies for the sanctions regime, Zhang said.

    The firm would also develop resilience plans "to serve our customers with the best possible technologies" despite market uncertainty due to the ongoing trade measures from Washington, he added.

    When asked by Mr Clarke about how Huawei officials viewed a change from the Trump administration in November, the official said the firm was “not in a position to judge what the Americans are going to do from there”.

    Possible legal action against 'Steele Report'

    Huawei execs were later pressed by Mr Stringer, who asked whether the company had seen the Steele report accusing the Chinese firm of building a "covert campaign" to mould MPs and officials into "useful idiots". 

    But the company had only seen the media reports and refuted the allegations, stating they were "totally without evidence" and that Huawei would take legal action after reading the full dossier, Mr Thompson added.

    But the hardline Labour MP began accusing China of not being "global good citizens", citing alleged malfeasance in Hong Kong, India, and China's Xianjiang autonomous region, without stating further details.

    (File) In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo, a police personnel holding shield and baton guards a security post leading into a center believed to be used for re-education in Korla in western China's Xinjiang region
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Ab-CERD: UN Report Linked to US Color Revolutionaries Trying to Undermine CPEC
    Responding to the allegations, Mr Thompson said: "Huawei is a good global citizen, contributing to communications networks in 170 countries and providing communications to one-third of the planet. So I think that we should be judged on how we behave and not how China behaves."

    Mr Zhang stepped in, stating that Huawei was an "100 percent employee-owned" company independent from the Chinese government and was "not in a position to judge any government position as a company".

    "We wish the world would have a stable, peaceful environment in which we can do business with our customers," he said.

    But Mr Stringer said he "didn't accept" the replies and accused China of being "centrally-controlled" and violating the "One Country, Two Systems" international treaty, without going into further details.

    Stealing Intellectual Property, Intellectual Freedom?

    Addressing questions on Huawei's alleged intellectual property theft and potential vulnerability to cyberattacks in its 5G equipment, Dr Yao Wenbing said that there was "no evidence" to support the claims.

    The Shenzhen-based firm had been leading the world in intellectual property in 5G, and filed over 85,000 active patents, including 30,000 in the US and secured funding for 88,000 patents in Europe, she explained.

    "We have the country’s best interest in our heart and cannot possibly link these things together," she concluded.

    Greg Clarke later pressed witnesses on whether they could respond freely on their political views, citing China's new security law in Hong Kong, with Mr Thompson stating they could do so "as any other UK organisation".

    "You have invited me here, Mr Chairman, as a representative of Huawei. I represent Huawei and Huawei does not get involved in judging the rules of different countries," Mr Thompson said after being asked of his views.

    The news comes after South Korea's Samsung said it could "definitely" replace Huawei as a 5G vendor in the UK and had entered talks with European telecoms to supply equipment for 4G, 5G and 6G, company vice-president Woojune Kim told the committee.

    The US extended a ban on Huawei, ZTE and 70 Chinese tech firms, citing national security concerns but did not provide evidence on its alleged cybersecurity vulnerabilities, with Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai declaring Huawei and ZTE national security threats amid the increase in tensions.

    Washington has not provided any details on its claims against Huawei despite the ongoing trade war, it was found.

    Related:

    France Says Will Not Fully Ban Huawei, But Use of Technology to Be Limited
    Ex-MI6 Spy Dossier Claims China, Huawei Waged ‘Covert Campaign’ to Reduce UK MPs to ‘Useful Idiots’
    Competitor for Huawei? Samsung Says it Could Build UK's New 5G Network
    Huawei Set to Top Samsung In Global Smartphone Sales for Third Month Despite US Trade War, Tech Ban
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, UK Government, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), committee, ban, United Kingdom, cybersecurity, sanctions, US-China trade war, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse