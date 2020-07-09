Register
08:39 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK border

    Johnson’s Brexit Plans Slammed as Trade Secretary Reportedly Warns of Looming Risks to UK Reputation

    © CC BY 2.0 / Manuel Gonzalez Noriega
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (32)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105342/12/1053421227_0:240:2560:1680_1200x675_80_0_0_4e48e7fff0385159b32953af9374f3c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007091079836049-johnsons-brexit-plans-slammed-as-trade-secretary-reportedly-warns-of-looming-risks-to-uk-reputation/

    As the UK is poised to leave EU trading and customs rules at the end of the year, the government announced in June that full border controls would not be applied on goods until July 2021, with Business Insider reporting the plan had elicited serious concerns among business groups, which slammed it as a "disaster" for firms trading with the EU.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit border plans have been criticised as running the risk of unleashing smuggling and ultimately undermining the country’s international credibility, reported Business Insider.

    The nation's international trade secretary Liz Truss allegedly issued the warning in a letter penned to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove on Wednesday, voicing concerns over four “key areas” pertaining to the mapped-out plans for the border next January.

    “Dear Rishi and Michael, I am writing to you to set out my key areas of concern on border policy and readiness for the end of the transition period and to seek your assurance that the concerns will be addressed,” reportedly says the letter, which was leaked to Business Insider.

    Truss is cited as having written the cautionary letter ahead of a “border operating model publication on 13 July when the UK’s proposals for the border will come under renewed scrutiny both on the domestic and international stage”.

    Britain would be introducing border checks with the European Union in phased stages over six months as of 1 January, backtracking on the original plan where the UK planned to introduce import controls on EU goods at the border once a status-quo transition period with the EU expired on 31 December. In line with the new Brexit border regime unveiled by Michael Gove in June, companies struggling with the coronavirus health crisis would be granted more time to fill out forms and pay tariffs.

    Liz Truss reportedly warns the “staged approach” would “be vulnerable” to legal challenges by the World Trade Organisation (WHO).

    According to the Secretary of State for International Trade, the WHO could object to plans to allow goods coming in from the EU to be subject to a different treatment than those arriving from elsewhere, which are already subject to tariffs and quotas.

    Truss also cites fears over smuggling problems, warning this could become a major issue as all goods coming into the UK at borders from 1 January would not be subject to full checks.

    “I would like assurances that we are able to deliver full control at these ports by July 2021 and that plans are in place from January to mitigate the risk of goods being circumvented from ports implementing full controls,” says the letter written reportedly by Truss.

    In a third issue highlighted as worrying by the official, traders from outside the EU could take advantage of the lack of controls during the “phased approach” and get their goods across the border without tariffs or checks.

    Finally, the fourth concern deals with a proposed system for checks on goods sent by traders across the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

    A Motorist crosses the Irish border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, March, 12, 2019. The issue of a possible physical border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU state, received scant attention during the 2016 Brexit referendum. But it has proven to be a major stumbling block in the British government's quest for a divorce deal.
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    A Motorist crosses the Irish border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, March, 12, 2019. The issue of a possible physical border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU state, received scant attention during the 2016 Brexit referendum. But it has proven to be a major stumbling block in the British government's quest for a divorce deal.

    All goods going to Northern Ireland from elsewhere in the world could have the EU tariff applied by default as of 1 January, Truss allegedly says, as the digital system for applying both UK and EU tariffs is not expected to be ready on time.

    "I understand that the digital delivery of the dual tariff system (both EU and UK tariff) in Northern Ireland is a high risk and that HMRC are planning to apply the EU tariff as a default to all imports in NI on 1 January 2021," Truss reportedly writes, concerned that the issue might anger unionists in the province.

    The outlet quotes the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium's Aodhan Connolly responding to the letter by saying:

    "If true, a plan to implement EU tariffs as a default provides unprecedented problems to retailers who trade in Northern Ireland."

    Liz Truss is believed to have concluded by saying:

    "We need to ensure that the UK border is effective and compliant with international rules, maintaining our credibility with trading partners, the WTO and with business."

    The cited letter comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is set to publish its full Brexit border plans as of 1 January on 13 July, with the government dismissing the current report, saying:

    "We do not comment on leaks."
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (32)

    Related:

    Campaigners Raise Concerns Over Future of EU Citizens in UK After Brexit, Reports Say
    Pro-Brexit Think Tank Pushes Johnson to Pursue Trade With Asian 'Democracies', not China and EU
    'We are the UK of Great Britain and N Ireland… That Includes Scotland,' Commentator Says on Brexit
    Liam Fox: Brexiteer Ex-UK Minister to Run for WTO Director-General, Report Claims
    Tags:
    tariffs, Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland, EU, border, customs, Michael Gove, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse