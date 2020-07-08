Hollywood Star Johnny Depp Denies Slapping Amber Heard After She Mocked His Winona Ryder Tattoo

In April 2018 The Sun newspaper wrote an article claiming US film star Johnny Depp had beaten his wife Amber Heard. Depp has always denied he committed he was guilty of domestic violence and is suing the paper for defamation in London.

Johnny Depp has denies claims by a lawyer for The Sun newspaper that he slapped his wife, Amber Heard, after she ridiculed one of his tattoos.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers - owned by Rupert Murdoch - and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over an article which claimed the actor was violent and abusive to his film star wife Amber Heard.

​Depp, 57, has always denied the allegations, which were made during the couple’s 2016 divorce.

Depp - who is most famous for his appearances as Captain Jack Sparrow in the five Pirates of the Caribbean films - was asked on Wednesday, 8 July, about an incident in March 2013 when he had allegedly “fallen off the wagon” after months of sobriety.

​Sasha Wass QC, representing The Sun, claimed Depp, became angry when Heard laughed at one a tattoo which he had changed from "Winona forever" - a reference to his former girlfriend Winona Ryder - to "Wino forever".

© AP Photo / Jason Mendez Winona Ryder attends the premiere of HBO's "The Plot Against America" at Florence Gould Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York

Heard - who has starred in Aquaman, The Danish Girl and Magic Mike XXL - has claimed Depp slapped he three times.

But Depp said: “That's not the case, that's untrue. It didn't happen. I don't recall any argument about any of my tattoos."

​Winona Ryder is due to testify on Depp's behalf next week.

In a witness statement Depp called Amber Heard “narcissistic” and “sociopathic” and said he decided to divorce her when he found faeces in the marital bed, something which he claimed she laughed off as a “harmless prank”.

​Depp said he fell in love with Heard on the set of the film The Rum Diary in 2011 but added: “I am now convinced that she came into my life to take from me anything worth taking and then destroy what remained of it.”

The defamation trial, being held before Mr Justice Andrew Nicol at the High Court in London, is expected to last 15 days.