Register
11:04 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK nurse with PPE washes her hands

    UK Gov’t Slammed by Spending Watchdog for Lack of Strategy to Restock PPE Ahead of 2nd COVID-19 Wave

    © REUTERS / Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (468)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/86/1079618637_0:201:3077:1932_1200x675_80_0_0_4e8f18d59f0eb519407c12d215bece0e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007081079827539-uk-govt-slammed-by-spending-watchdog-for-lack-of-strategy-to-restock-ppe-ahead-of-2nd-covid-19-wave/

    A national outcry was sparked during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK over the government’s failure to buy crucial protective equipment such as gowns, visors, or swabs to cope with pandemics, as the country was left playing catch-up with other nations to secure supplies.

    The UK government has demonstrated a lack of clear strategy to procure and distribute the personal protective equipment (PPE) required to ensure the safety of clinical and care workers in a possible second wave of COVID-19, according to a warning issued by the Public Accounts Committee, The Guardian writes.

    Cross-party committee MPs, who are “extremely concerned” over shortfalls of key PPE items witnessed during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, have urged the government to speed up plans to replenish current stocks, in order to adequately deal with a potential further outbreak.

    Arrangements for procuring and distributing PPE were “unclear”, stated the committee, while “uncertainty prevails” regarding planned future local provision.

    Parliament’s spending watchdog on Wednesday insisted that a detailed roadmap for stocking the National Health Service (NHS) and care sector with gowns, masks, eye protection and gloves be ready by the time ministers return from their summer recess.

    Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Meg Hillier was quoted as saying:

    “The government conducted a large pandemic practice exercise in 2016 but failed to prepare. The previous committee warned on the lack of plans to ensure access to medicines and equipment in the social care sector in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but, again, the government failed to prepare. There must be total focus now on where the problems were in procurement and supply in the first wave, and on eradicating them.”

    The committee report also slammed the government’s failure to acknowledge PPE shortfalls registered earlier, and voiced its concerns regarding the ability of the UK Department of Health and Social Care to remedy the failings.

    “Although the department says it is committed to building up stocks to meet longer-term demand, we were not convinced that it was treating the matter with sufficient urgency,” the report said.

    The Public Accounts Committee concluded that the department should inform it within two months of a timeline regarding when it expects to accumulate a predictable supply of PPE stock to supply the NHS and care sectors.

    Another issue the report examined was NHS capital expenditure. While it was acknowledged that the government had provided “significant” additional funding throughout the coronavirus-induced health crisis, such as writing off £13.4 bln in loans, underlying problems of financial sustainability had been overlooked.

    In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care pledged the government would continue to provide the NHS with “whatever it needs”.

    However, the department took issue with the committee’s findings pertaining to the supply of PPE.

    Members of the clinical staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment PPE care for a patient with coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England, Tuesday May 5, 2020
    © AP Photo / Neil Hall
    Members of the clinical staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment PPE care for a patient with coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England, Tuesday May 5, 2020
    “We have been working round the clock to deliver PPE to the frontline throughout this global pandemic... Two billion items of PPE have now been delivered and almost 28 bln items have been ordered from UK-based manufacturers and international partners to provide a continuous supply, which will meet the future needs of health and social care staff,” said a spokesman.

    With data suggesting that over 300 healthcare workers have died of the coronavirus respiratory disease, NHS staff groups and families have been claiming that shortages of PPE had rendered them vulnerable in the face of the pandemic.

    During the onslaught of the COVID-19 scarce, supplies had forced front-line medical workers treating those with the disease to reuse PPE and even improvise.
    In April, nurses working at Northwick Park Hospital in northwest London were pictured wearing trash bags on their heads and feet, only to be later diagnosed with COVID-19, a senior source at the hospital was cited as saying by The Telegraph.

    The hospital had reportedly been the first in the country to declare a critical incident due to a shortage of equipment.

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (468)

    Related:

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Toll in UK Rises to 44,131
    UK Businesses Failing to Give Staff PPE Risks 'Further Lockdown', Warns Health and Safety Company
    Bad Prescription: NHS Staff Prepare to Sue UK Gov't Over Advice to Reuse PPE Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    UK Docs Say They Were ‘Told Not to Discuss Political Issues Like PPE Shortages’ Amid COVID Flare-up
    UK Gov’t Urged to Ensure Capacity to Deal with Second Surge of COVID-19 to Avoid ‘Swamping’ NHS
    Tags:
    UK Public Accounts Committee (PAC), coronavirus, COVID-19, National Health Service (NHS), National Health Service (NHS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse