Register
09:31 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK Houses

    UK Home Buyers to Receive Emergency Tax Break as Part of Government's Drive to Reboot Economy

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (120)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/59/1079825940_0:98:1921:1178_1200x675_80_0_0_64654dd3ed8db369c6ba14a614fa2963.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007081079825788-uk-home-buyers-to-receive-emergency-tax-break-as-part-of-governments-drive-to-reboot-economy/

    Previously, rumours that government measures to help cut costs for anyone buying a home might be delayed until the autumn budget in October had critics warning that this would force people to postpone their purchasing plans amid a flagging property market.

    UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly poised to temporarily scrap the stamp duty on most homes on Wednesday in a measure aimed at reinvigorating the housing market, that has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Daily Mail. The UK's stamp duty is a tax that is levied on single property purchases.

    Whitehall sources are cited as suggesting that the Chancellor of the Exchequer was to reveal the move in his summer statement as part of a mini-budget designed to kickstart the economy.

    Sunak is believed to be ready to raise the starting threshold for paying the stamp duty from £125,000 to at least £300,000, with further speculation that the figure might be elevated to as much as £500,000.

    The reduction being considered would save a buyer £2,460 ($3,087) on a property worth the national average of £248,000 ($311,414).

    Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Rishi Sunak

    First-time home buyers only pay the tax on the purchase price of the home less £300,000; it's suggested that this one-time deduction be raised to £500,000 potentially saving them an additional £10,000.

    The rate of the stamp duty is currently progressive: two percent of the cost above £125,000, five percent of the cost above £250,000, ten percent of the cost above £925,000, and 12 percent of the cost above £1.5 million, with landlords and those buying second homes paying an additional three percent.

    Property purchases below the newly-established level would not necessitate paying a stamp duty, offering respite to buyers who are cautious about investing in a home in the wake of the coronavirus crisis that brought with it massive unemployment, wage cuts, business failures, and job uncertainty.

    The measure is anticipated to boost the property market, which has suffered a slump due to the COVID-19 lockdown. According to the Halifax House Price Index, house prices in the UK have fallen for four months in a row.

    While the details of Sunak's plan will be revealed on Wednesday, it was reportedly unclear whether the exemption would apply to all properties or restricted to the residential sector or so-called “affordable homes”.

    The developments comes as earlier leaked reports about the Chancellor's plans had suggested the government was considering announcing the stamp duty holiday in the main budget this autumn, prompting economists and property experts to voice concerns that the delay could freeze the housing market.

    Experts have argued that home buyers would be likely to put their investment plans on hold until autumn to avoid a soaring tax bill.

    ‘Wider Economic Recovery’

    Treasury officials are cited as hoping that the tax cuts that increase the threshold of the stamp duty could trigger a much wider economic recovery, with people potentially using the tax savings to invest in new homes.

    Stuart Adam, of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, was quoted as saying that previous measures of this kind had demonstrated how temporary cuts in the stamp duty could offer an “effective fiscal stimulus” to the economy.

    “If the holiday is explicitly temporary, then it can persuade people to bring forward moves that they might otherwise have delayed. If you get people buying houses again, then it can pull a lot of other economic activity with it, such as spending on refurbishment, curtains, carpets, furniture, DIY and so on,” said the expert.

    Some critics have voiced doubts regarding the timing of the measures, citing limited data pertaining to the state of the housing market, which resumed trading in mid-May after the lockdown.

    Former chancellor Philip Hammond weighed in on the debate, pointing out that while it might bring forward economic activity, a temporary cut in the stamp duty would not be likely to increase it overall.

    There has not been any official comment from the UK Treasury on the impact of higher stamp duty exemptions.

    The Stamp Duty Land Tax was introduced in its current form in December 2013, and applied to people who buy a property or land over a certain price in England and Northern Ireland.

    The amount hinges on where you reside in the UK, the price of the property and whether you're a first-time buyer.

    In England and Northern Ireland, the stamp duty is paid on land or property sold for £125,000 or more; the rates are somewhat different in Scotland and Wales.

     

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (120)

    Related:

    Businesses Must Start Paying Towards Furlough Scheme From August, Chancellor Rishi Sunak Says
    Rishi Sunak Warns of Recession 'The Likes of Which We Have Never Seen' as UK GDP Contracts
    Think Tank Urges UK Gov’t to Create $250Bln Stimulus Package to Ensure Economic Recovery
    COVID-19 Live Updates: UK Has No Clear Protection Equipment Strategy for 2nd Wave, MPs Warn
    Rishi Sunak Reportedly to Urge ‘Higher Standard’ of Handling Spending Issues from UK Cabinet
    Tags:
    economic recovery, recovery, housing, housing, economy, economy, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse