Register
16:46 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Magnitsky family - Natalia Magnitsky and Nikita Magnitsky, widow and son of Sergei Magnitsky, and Bill Browder in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, following the Foreign Secretary's Statement on Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime given in the House of Commons, London, Britain, July 6, 2020

    'Magnitsky Law': Sanctions Spree is Not in UK's Best Interests in Post-Brexit Era, Observers Say

    © REUTERS / PIPPA FOWLES / NO 10 DOWNING STR
    UK
    Get short URL
    351
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/01/1079820122_0:168:3098:1910_1200x675_80_0_0_60ca79f626d7cd534a806499a9f504bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007071079820181-magnitsky-law-sanctions-spree-not-in-uks-best-interests-in-post-brexit-era-observers-say/

    On Monday, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the first wave of sanctions under the so-called "Magnitsky amendment" to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, targeting 49 individuals and entities from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and North Korea. Observers have questioned the UK's rationale for introducing the new legislation.

    Is Britain the Country Entitled to Lecture Others on Human Rights Abuses?

    While delivering his speech to the UK parliament Dominic Raab emphasised that the sanctions against alleged "rights abusers" that London is introducing will prevent “those with blood on their hands” from “waltzing” into Britain, buying property and “siphoning dirty money through British banks".

    "Who on earth does this man think he is to point at others 'with blood on their hands' in view of UK activity in the Middle East and elsewhere in recent years? This list is as long as a man's arm!" British political commentator David William Norris says expressing bewilderment over what he calls the "arrogance and hypocrisy" of the UK foreign minister.

    "Britain has violated virtually every single article of the Declaration of Human Rights repeatedly,” he adds in reference to the British participation in the 2003 invasion of Iraq and other military operations in the region as well the case of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange.

    The UK’s actions in the light of the Julian Assange case look comic, according to Belgian human rights activist Andy Vermaut, who jokes that Britain "should first impose sanctions on themselves.”

    "They want to extradite a journalist to the United States and are doing everything they can to make this happen", he says, speaking of Assange, who the UK may extradite to the US where he faces up to 175 years in jail for exposing evidence for US war crimes and other misconduct in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

    "The Assange case is certainly the most high profile example of double standards of the UK words and actions", highlights Alan Baily, a UK-based political commentator. "We just cover our acts with a veneer of public relations honed over many decades of practice".

    Is Tarnishing Russia a Goal in Itself?

    The decision to impose sanctions Russia has a symbolic value, deems Roberto Vivaldelli, journalist and author, as the Magnitsky affair "is in fact used by the propaganda of the liberal Western powers to represent Russia as a highly corrupt and cynical nation", while the real story behind it is far more complicated.

    However, it is likely that smear campaigns and sanctions war against Russia will go on, David William Norris foresees. According to him, the Magnitsky affair is a pretext, while the sanctions must be seen in the context of a whole raft of incidents designed to smear Russia and President Vladimir Putin in particular.

    The UK and other Western countries are trying to pressure Russia into adhering to their political, cultural and moral values and "join[ing] in their crusade against everyone who will not submit to their aspired world hegemony", the British political commentator adds.

    "It is not going to happen and so the attacks and abuse, the military encirclement will continue", Norris says.

    Is the UK Truly Independent in Sanctions Policy and Can it Benefit from Anti-Russia Measures?

    The UK's new sanctions mark the first time the country has introduced its own post-Brexit scheme focused on tackling human rights abuses independent from the EU. Still, the Magnitsky sanctions regime was first introduced by the US and Britain seems to act as a subservient to Washington, according to Alan Baily, a UK-based political commentator.

    "A great many of our actions on the world stage are either at the behest or in support of US aims", he emphasises. Following Washington's suit, the British parliament passed a so-called 'Magnitsky amendment' to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act in 2018. Besides the UK, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania and some other countries adopted their versions of the legislation.

    Dominic Raab emphasised that the main rationale behind the government’s decision was "moral" aspect while admitting he was "somewhat worried" about how sanctions would affect bilateral relations with the states they affect.

    The United Kingdom should use its exit from the European bloc to establish better bilateral relations with other countries, especially with Russia, suggests Serbian geopolitical analyst Dragana Trifković, director of the Centre for Geostrategic Studies. According to Trifković, the UK's collaboration with Russia both in the foreign policy and in the economic field could have very positive results for Britain post Brexit. Straining relations with Moscow is not in the UK's best interests, she believes.

    Given that the UK will be "essentially a lone voice on the world stage" after the withdrawal from the EU, "a fellow independent nation like Russia could and should be a powerful ally", underscores Alan Bailey.

    Related:

    Russia Regrets UK Sanctions Over Alleged 'Human Right Abuses', Vows Reciprocal Response
    ‘Start by Handing Yourselves In’: Brits React to Raab Tweet on Sanctions for Human Rights Violators
    London Slaps Sanctions on Russians, Saudis, North Koreans Over Alleged 'Human Rights Abuses'
    Tags:
    Brexit, sanctions, Hermitage Capital, William Browder, Magnitsky Act, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse