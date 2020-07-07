Register
13:42 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People queue to enter a job centre in east London on July 20, 2016

    Thatcher-Era Tory Ministers Warn of Return to 1980s-Style Mass Unemployment in Wake of Pandemic

    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (117)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007071079819043-thatcher-era-tory-ministers-warn-of-return-to-1980s-style-mass-unemployment-in-wake-of-pandemic/

    Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20.4 percent in April - the first full month of COVID-19 lockdown, with the country forecast to be heading for the worst recession in more than three centuries amid bleak figures cited by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) regarding the state of the labour market.

    Two Tory ministers hailing back to the era of UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher have urged the government to draw on lessons of the past, signaling the potential danger of a return to the mass unemployment of the 1980s amid the global economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic, reported The Guardian.

    ‘Pitchforked on the Market’

    Conservative peer Tom King, former UK employment secretary in 1983, when 3 million unemployed people were registered in the country, was cited as urging ministers to gear up for measures to speedily prop up potentially viable companies.

    King voiced particular concern over prospects faced by young people, school and university leavers, who are in danger of losing jobs in industries such as hospitality which have been hard-hit by the pandemic.

    “A lot of people who aren’t really prepared are going to be pitchforked out on to the market… This concentration on young people is an important part of it, as we did then with the youth training scheme. That was a hell of a commitment at the time.”

    King acknowledged it was unrealistic to “prop up everything” amid the global struggle to reboot economies, but buying time for businesses would be instrumental looking to the future.

    “…For everything that has a prospect of returning to good activity, then it’s right to do something.”

    King, whose brief stint on the job was under two years, after which he was transferred to the Northern Ireland office, recalled witnessing unemployment rates of up to 20 percent in the province.

    Mindful of the social consequences these figures entailed, King said:

    “One of the factors that underpinned the sectarianism and terrorism then was the level of unemployment. Among the things that pleased me most is that we managed to get a lot more people into jobs in Northern Ireland. There was no question that idle hands are too easily recruited into terrorism or crime of one sort or another.”

    British politician Norman Fowler, who served as a member of both Margaret Thatcher and John Major's ministries during the 1980s and 1990s, and was elected Lord Speaker in September 2016, occupied the position of employment secretary when unemployment levels had dropped. Fowler was quoted as touting the benefits of passing job creation responsibilities to mayors and others with local knowledge.

    Fowler said one of the lessons he learnt from his time in office as Secretary of State for Employment, from 1987 to early 1990, was the need for training.

    ​Fowler, who was instrumental in setting up local training and enterprise councils, deplored the fact that “all the old jealousies inside government, between departments” had hindered their progress.

    “We were very concerned, obviously, about young people getting jobs. But in fact, when it came to it, it wasn’t the young people who were the problem, so much. The problem was the long-term unemployed, who had been displaced from shipbuilding, steel and all the other traditional areas of work,” he said.

    Suggesting that the priceless experience of the past should benefit those facing today’s challenges, Fowler voiced confidence that mayors could “get the whole thing moving on a local basis.”

    “There’s a great opportunity there, if only we have the wit to take it… There’s more chance of success if you try and organise it with local knowledge, rather than if you try and do it from Whitehall,” said the British politician.

    'Unemployment to Soar'

    The advice from the political veterans comes as UK unemployment was forecast as likely to soar to levels “way beyond anything we’ve experienced before”.

    As the coronavirus pandemic-challenged economy struggles to retain its footing, sectors ranging from airlines to retail are predicted to lose tens of thousands of jobs.

    Claimant count measure of unemployment has reportedly more than doubled to 2.8 million since the onset of the pandemic.

    The government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which is currently paying 9.2 million workers’ wages, is due to be wound down in the autumn, sparking fears the country could be plunged into an abyss of joblessness.

    Recent data from the Institute for Employment Studies suggests a second wave of job losses as the furlough scheme is curtailed could lead to the claimant count soaring to 4 or even 5 million as the economy is reportedly on course for the largest recession in three centuries.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (117)

    Related:

    Boris Johnson: UK Economy Saw a ‘Big Fall’ Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Unveil ‘Rooseveltian New Deal’ to Reboot Post-COVID-19 Economy
    Academic Says UK Gov't Needs to Take Well-Coordinated Effort In All Economy Sectors to Create Jobs
    COVID-19-Battered UK Economy Reels from Sharpest Fall in Decades, Revised ONS Data Shows
    Tags:
    Margaret Thatcher, Margaret Thatcher, recession, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse