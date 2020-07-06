Prince Harry May Displease Queen With 'Disappointing' Remarks on Commonwealth History, MP Says

Prince Harry has found himself under fire after suggesting that the history of the British Commonwealth must be acknowledged even if it is "uncomfortable", the Daily Mail reports.
Harry reportedly made his remarks during a video call he and his wife Meghan Markle had with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
"When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do", he said.
The newspaper points out, however, this statement appears to be a "swipe" at the British Empire which led to the creation of the Commonwealth, and essentially "goes against protocol of royals not wading into politics".
Tory MP Andrew Rosindell has also called Harry's comments "disappointing", adding that they likely won't please the Queen.
"I don't agree with what he is saying. We should look forward not back. As someone who has stepped out of the Royal Family he should focus on his own life and not get involved in politics", he said. "I don't agree with what he is saying.
