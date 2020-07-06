Interior of Luxurious London Home Where Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Groomed Girls Unveiled by Media

The property was reportedly sold by Maxwell back in 1997, only to be resold for £1.7 million last August.

Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and former partner of notorious convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was living in a luxury residence in London during the 1990s when she allegedly groomed an underage British girl before allowing Epstein to abuse her, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, a recently released indictment states that "Maxwell groomed and befriended Minor Victim 3 in London, England, between approximately 1994 and 1995".

"Maxwell introduced Minor Victim 3 to Epstein and during those interactions, Maxwell encouraged Minor Victim 3 to massage Epstein, knowing that Epstein would engage in sex acts with Minor Victim 3. During those massages, Epstein sexually abused Minor Victim 3", the indictment says.

Located in Stanhope Mews, South Kensington, the house, where Maxwell is believed to have been living during that time, has two bedrooms with separate bathrooms each, a "spacious sitting room", a dining area and a galley kitchen.

​The premise is located only a few minutes walk away from such sights as the Natural History Museum and a couple more to the Victoria and Albert Museum, with other notable attractions in the vicinity including Harrods, Kensington Palace and the Royal Albert Hall.

While Maxwell apparently sold the place in question in 1997 for £267,000, it got resold last August for £1.7 million, the newspaper notes, adding that the property is "occasionally available to rent and offers a housekeeping service and free Wi-Fi".

In July, Ghislaine Maxwell got arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on charges of playing a role in the "sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls" by Epstein.

The newspaper points out, however, that Maxwell previously "denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's serial offending".