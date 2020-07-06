Register
05:39 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former head of MI6 Richard Dearlove, leaves the Royal Court of Justice in London after given evidence in the Inquest into the death of Diana Princess of Wales and her companion Dodi Al Fayed, Wednesday, 20 February 2008.

    Former MI6 Chief Warns Against Dismissing COVID-19 Origin in Wuhan Lab as Conspiracy Theory

    © AP Photo / SANG TAN
    UK
    Get short URL
    307
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/44/1079804417_0:282:1993:1404_1200x675_80_0_0_9ca63906da268c2cd1a3efe508905917.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007061079804408-former-mi6-chief-warns-against-dismissing-covid-19-origin-in-wuhan-lab-as-conspiracy-theory/

    On 29 June, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announces that it was sending a team of experts to China to investigate the initial source of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, amid a plethora of speculation about the origins of the deadly infectious disease, which has so far claimed lives of nearly 533,800 people across the world.

    Sir Richard Dearlove, formerly chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), warned on Sunday against dismissing the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic having originated in a Chinese laboratory as a groundless conspiracy theory, according to Sky News.

    The former spy, who served as the MI6 chief in the period between 1999 and 2004, said that he believes that the virus was man-made at a Chinese lab before accidentally escaping due to bio-security flaws and setting off a global pandemic.

    “I subscribe to the theory… that it's an engineered escapee from the Wuhan Institute [of Virology]. I am not saying anything other than it was the result of an accident and that the virus is the consequence of gain-of-function experiments that were being conducted in Wuhan, which I don't think are particularly sinister,” Dearlove said, referring to a type of scientific research that can be conducted to modify viruses, as cited by the outlet.

    Dearlove’s comments came as a group of experts from the World Health Organisation is expected to travel to China to conduct a probe into the origin of the novel virus that caused the global COVID-19 pandemic.

    “There is an accumulation of evidence that this is something that has to be openly discussed in the scientific community,” Dearlove said. “If we are going to have an inquiry in the UK - which I'm sure will happen - about the pandemic and government policy, it will have to start with the science. Where did this virus actually come from?”

    Commenting on the UK and US intelligence communities’ rejection of the idea that the COVID-19 was man-made at a laboratory and their support of the theory that the respiratory virus emerged in animals, such as bats or pangolins, before jumping to the human in China’s Wuhan Province, the former MI6 boss said the agencies “haven't read the science” nor “attempted to understand it”.

    “I am just staggered. They clearly haven't read the science. And they haven't attempted to understand it. The onus is now on the leadership of China to explain why the theory and the hypothesis that it could be engineered is wrong,” he said, adding that his opinion was shaped in part by works of British clinical scientists working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Due to speculations about the origin of coronavirus, China has been put under global pressure to explain the details of how the novel respiratory virus first originated in its city of Wuhan in late 2019, with US President Donald Trump administration claiming the virus was developed at a laboratory in Wuhan.

    The Chinese government has vehemently dismissed all speculations regarding the origins of COVID-19, claiming the outbreak began in a “wet market” in Wuhan.

    On 30 April, the US National Intelligence Director’s office said in a statement that they believe the COVID-19 virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan was not man-made or genetically modified.

    UK government officials have also dismissed the lab theory, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson saying, “We've seen no evidence the virus is man-made.”

    Related:

    Travelling Amid COVID: Idea of Air Bridge Sounds More Comical Than Realistic - British Politician
    New Coronavirus Form More Contagious, Similar in Severity, Study Shows
    Bunny Ebola: Deadly Rabbit Virus Spreads in Southwestern US Killing Thousands of Animals
    Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Contracts COVID-19 as Country Records Surge in Infection Rates
    Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Would Have Done Better’ Than Trump in Handling COVID-19 Crisis
    Tags:
    Wuhan, World Health Organization (WHO), conspiracy, COVID-19, coronavirus, origin, MI6, United Kingdom, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse