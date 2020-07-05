Register
15:30 GMT05 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London, 14 May 2017.

    Scotland’s Tory Leader Urges Nicola Sturgeon to Condemn Border Rally Against English Visitors

    © REUTERS / Jeff Overs
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105362/51/1053625124_0:343:3000:2031_1200x675_80_0_0_3e5a3d50575f53c20b48dabc770ca098.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007051079801220-scotlands-tory-leader-urges-nicola-sturgeon-to-condemn-border-rally-against-english-visitors/

    On Monday, Nicola Sturgeon made it clear that she could not rule out quarantine checks for English travellers if there is a risk of COVID-19 coming to Scotland from "other parts of the UK".

    Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Jackson Carlaw has urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to personally condemn a recent protest against English visitors near Scotland’s border.

    "We’ve got to change the language because the scenes we saw on the border yesterday afternoon were an absolute disgrace,” Carlaw told the BBC on Sunday.

    He described Sturgeon as “one of the fastest people” he knows “with her fingers taking onto Twitter - she was tweeting last night about watching Hamilton on the Disney channel”.

    "Frankly I think as somebody who leads the country I would have expected her to disassociate it, to condemn it. Even if it's belated, I'd like her to do it now,” the Tory leader pointed out.

    He was echoed by Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, who slammed the protest as “horrible, reprehensible and vile”, adding that “luckily these morons don't represent the Scotland I know and love”.

    Carlow spoke after a group of nationalists staged a rally on Saturday at a rest area on the A1 route towards Berwick-upon-Tweed four kilometres from the Scottish-UK border, claiming that they were seeking to keep Scotland "Covid-free".

    Online photographs and footage showed a small convoy of cars and vans with Saltires, Scottish National Party (SNP) flags and independence slogans. In one clip, a male campaigner is seen addressing the camera and stating, “basically, what we’re saying is, stay the f**k out”.

    Sturgeon Slams Boris Johnson’s 'No Border Between England and Scotland' Remark

    The rally came a few days after Sturgeon lashed out at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over what she described as “such an absurd statement” that there is no boundary between England and Scotland.

    “What there definitely is, is a geographical boundary to my powers as First Minister,” she stressed, urging Johnson to concentrate "with an absolute laser-like focus on what we need to do within our own responsibilities and working together when necessary to stop a virus".

    She also touched upon the possibility of quarantining those who enter Scotland, saying that she will "discuss that with other administrations as appropriate" if she sees that there is a risk of COVID-19 coming to the nation from "other parts of the UK".

    The remarks followed Johnson bashing Sturgeon’s push to impose the quarantine measures on tourists travelling to Scotland, saying that "there have been no such discussions with the Scottish administration about that".

    "But I would point out to [Conservative MP Andrew Bowie] what he knows very well – there is no such thing as a border between England and Scotland", the British PM added.

    On Monday, Sturgeon told reporters that she is not "ruling anything out" when asked whether she would consider introducing restrictions on cross-border travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Over the past few weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Scotland has decreased as the country reopened several of its businesses which were closed earlier amid the virus lockdown.

    Related:

    Scotland's Sturgeon Unveils Lockdown Exit Plan, Lifting Restrictions From 28 May
    Scotland's Sturgeon: 'We Have to Be Very Cautious in Easing Coronavirus Lockdown'
    Nicola Sturgeon Confirms 'Public Inquiry' Into Scottish Government's Handling of Coronavirus Crisis
    Tags:
    protests, border, Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse