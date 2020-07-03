Register
10:21 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends the First Ministers Questions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

    Nicola Sturgeon 'Modelling Herself on Trump' Wishing for England-Scotland Wall, Commons Leader Says

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/51/1079295150_0:92:2475:1484_1200x675_80_0_0_fa7bd1cca1202f4f07e96aee38ee629a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007031079783985-nicola-sturgeon-modelling-herself-on-trump-wishing-for-england-scotland-wall-commons-leader-says/

    As Conservative Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg put things, it would be "shameful" to erect any walls to stop people moving freely across the UK, in tune with "honourable friend" Boris Johnson’s past remarks.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to "build a wall" between Scotland and England, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, has said, adding it may not be a Hadrian-type or Mexican border-like "bricks and mortar" structure but rather a "metaphorical wall".

    During Business Questions on Thursday, the Lord President of the Council called out Sturgeon's "shameful" remarks, in response to SNP Commons business spokesman Tommy Sheppard's comments that their government is "led by someone who thinks the border does not exist".

    A security officer stands outside the Bank of England in London, Britain, March 23, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Bank of England Governor Says UK Was Close to Insolvency During Early Stages of Lockdown

    "He mentions borders, and I noticed that Nicola Sturgeon wishes to have a wall – perhaps she is modelling herself on other leading political figures – between England and Scotland", the Commons chief assumed, further referencing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's words about UK unity:

    "As my right honourable friend the prime minister said, there is no border between England and Scotland and it was shameful to call for a border of that type of kind to be erected to stop people travelling freely between constituent parts of the United Kingdom".

    Earlier, when asked about a post-coronavirus "cross-border quarantine row", Sturgeon stressed it is a matter of public health, arguing that someone's attempts to turn this into "a kind of standard political, constitutional row, is frankly disgraceful".

    Rees-Mogg said in response that emergency provisions are all in place: "£1 billion was made available to help people who are renting and the government is very conscious of the need to protect people who are in the private-rented sector".

    He went on to also stress that he sees nothing wrong with Cabinet ministers having to queue up to vote after virtual proceedings were abandoned, in response to Labour's criticism that the measure is time-consuming.

    "The speed with which we got through earlier this week was pretty much the normal speed and therefore things are working, government business is getting through, and scrutiny is taking place".

    After the UK took the path of phased lockdown relaxation in early June, quarantine measures were introduced for new arrivals in the UK, as well as for those travelling between different parts of Britain. Most travellers to the UK currently have to self-isolate for two weeks, but people arriving in England from countries including France, Spain, Germany, and Italy will no longer need to quarantine starting 10 July, the Department for Transport has confirmed.

    The DfT added the devolved administrations "will set out their own approach to exemptions" and passengers returning to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland "should ensure they follow the laws and guidance which applies there".

    The Scottish government said last week that it had not yet arrived at a final decision on easing restrictions on international travel.

    Wales is also yet to decide whether it will follow England in relaxing restrictions. In Northern Ireland, quarantine rules remain in place for travellers arriving from outside the UK and the Republic of Ireland. In terms of public institutions, hospitality businesses like pubs, restaurantss, and hair salons are set to resume operations on 4 July.

    Related:

    Nicola Sturgeon Confirms 'Public Inquiry' Into Scottish Government's Handling of Coronavirus Crisis
    Nicola Sturgeon Slams Boris Johnson’s 'No Border Between England and Scotland' Remarks as 'Absurd'
    Scotland's Sturgeon: 'We Have to Be Very Cautious in Easing Coronavirus Lockdown'
    Tags:
    quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, UK, wall, Nicola Sturgeon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse