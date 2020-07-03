Register
11:56 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People space out to observe social distancing, on the Millennium Bridge backdropped by St Paul's Cathedral in London, during the lockdown to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, Wednesday, 15 April 2020. The British government is promising to test thousands of nursing home residents and staff for the new coronavirus, as it faces criticism for failing to count care-home deaths in its tally of victims.

    UK Police Thwarted Woman’s Plan to Make 'History’ and Bomb St Paul’s Before Blowing Herself Up

    Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/57/1078985760_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_ee8eac995b2455724e8d1684bc617974.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007031079665915-uk-police-thwarted-womans-plan-to-make-history-and-bomb-st-pauls-before-blowing-herself-up/

    In February this year Safiyya Shaikh pleaded guilty to preparing the attacks and disseminating terrorist publications. As she is sentenced to a long prison term, Sputnik looks at who she is and why she wanted to kill so many people in the heart of Britain’s capital.

    A woman who wanted to copy the Sri Lanka terrorist attacks in 2019 and "kill for fun" has been jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 14 years by a judge in London.

    Safiyya Shaikh, 36, planned to plant a bomb in St. Paul’s Cathedral in the centre of London, another in a nearby hotel and then blow herself up on a Tube train. But she was thwarted by a joint operation by the Metropolitan Police and MI5.

    Shaikh - who was born Michelle Ramsden - wore a black hijab at her sentencing hearing on Friday, 3 July, and as she was led to the cells she smiled and raised her index finger in a salute associated with Daesh.

    ​When Michelle Ramsden first converted to Islam in 2007 it was because she was impressed by the kindness of a Muslim family who lived next door in the west London suburb of Hayes.

    Safiyya Shaikh, a wannabe suicide bomber, who was born Michelle Ramsden
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Safiyya Shaikh, a wannabe suicide bomber, who was born Michelle Ramsden

    She changed her name to Safiyya Shaikh and began to learn more about her new religion but a few years later she became radicalised on the internet and spent hours viewing jihadist videos online.

    Dropped Off Government's Prevent Radar Twice

    Between August 2016 and September 2017 she was referred to the government’s Prevent scheme - which seeks to counter the propaganda of people at risk of being radicalised by terrorist organisations - three times but she "disengaged" for the last time in August 2018.

    ​The Metropolitan Police said "she did not disclose her extremist activity online" and was never enrolled on the Channel programme.

    In the spring of 2019 she set up a channel on the Telegram messaging app, called Greenbirds - a reference to an Islamic myth that the souls of martyrs are carried in the hearts of green birds.

    She discussed her hatred of western society and her intention to carry out a terrorist act to show her allegiance to Daesh.

    ​On 9 August 2019 she was stopped at Luton airport while on her way to meet Yousra Lemouesset, the wife of a Daesh "martyr", in Amsterdam.

    Shaikh was unemployed but her ticket had been bought for her by Lemouesset, who had been convicted of terrorism offences in the Netherlands. 

    Shaikh was prevented from boarding the plane, but was not arrested. 

    Instead MI5 and the Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Command began monitoring Shaikh and discovered her Telegram channel.

    Undercover Officer Posed as Jihadist on Telegram App

    Unbeknown to her one of the people she was chatting to on Telegram was an undercover police officer, H, who pretended to be a Britain jihadist who shared her aspirations.

    H claimed he was able to make bombs and he discussed with Shaikh her plans to attack St. Paul’s Cathedral, in the heart of the City of London, which was built in the 17th century and survived the wartime blitz.

    She carried out “hostile reconnaisance” of the cathedral and shared an image of the famous dome with H, telling him she would love to “destroy” it.

    Safiyya Shaikh went to St Paul's Cathedral and sent this message to an undercover police officer
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Message which Safiyya Shaikh sent to an undercover police officer, while in St Paul's Cathedral

    Shaikh, who admired the suicide bombers who attacked hotels and churches in Sri Lanka in 2019 killing 269 people, said she was going to "do a piece of history".

    She told H she wanted to wear a suicide belt and blow herself on the London Underground after leaving a bomb in St Paul’s and told him: "I just want a lot to die."

    Attack May Have Taken Place at Christmas 2019

    Commander Richard Smith, Head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, said Shaikh had written a pledge of allegiance to Daesh and had talked about mounting her attack at Christmas 2019 or Easter 2020, when she hoped the cathedral would be crowded and she could maximise the number of deaths.

    She told the undercover officer: "I would like to do church...a day like Christmas or Easter good, kill more."

    She bought a Nike holdall and a rucksack, both of which she thought would not gain attention as they were in a “girly pink” colour and in October 2019 she handed them over to H, who told her he would construct bombs inside the bags and return them to her.

    But on 10 October 2019 she was arrested and immediately confessed.

    ​When a detective asked her what she had planned to do in St. Paul’s, Shaikh said: “I was going to have the rucksack on. You know, like, what happened in Sri Lanka? Like that….it would explode.”

    “And you would have died as well?” the detective asked her.

    "Yeah….I thought it was my way to get into heaven. I thought that’s my way for forgiveness," she replied.  

    Commander Smith said Shaikh had shown no remorse and still appeared to be in the jihadist mindset.

    He said she had shared "toxic terrorist propaganda" on Telegram and had told police she had wanted the Greenbird channel to continue after her death so that other lone wolf attackers could communicate and be inspired by each other’s attacks.

    Shaikh's sentencing hearing comes only two weeks after three people were stabbed to death in Reading, just west of London. Khairi Saadallah, 25, who was originally from Libya and was arrested by a British counter-terrorism unit, has been charged with three murders and awaits trial later this year.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    suicide bomber, terrorist, Sri Lanka, London, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse