UK to Reportedly Ditch 'Air Bridge' Plan, Introduce Quarantine Exemption List for 75 Countries

At least 75 countries will join the first quarantine exemption list for British holidaymakers, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. The list, which is expected to be published in the coming days, will stipulate lifting bans on non-essential travel to nearly all EU nations, as well as British territories, Turkey, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand.
As a result, people travelling to those low-risk destinations will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon returning home.
At the same time, some of those countries are still imposing restrictions on Britons, including Greece, which is still suspending flights from the UK, while Ireland has warned that people from the UK may be forced to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.
Commenting on the issue, junior minister Simon Clarke noted that the government is looking at ways to give people a chance for proper summer holidays.
