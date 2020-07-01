Register
17:34 GMT01 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Memorabilia is on sale at a stand at the Scottish National Party (SNP) Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (File)

    SNP Could Withdraw From House of Commons If Westminster Blocks IndyRef2, MP Suggests

    © AFP 2020 / Andy Buchanan
    UK
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105003/60/1050036069_0:219:4256:2613_1200x675_80_0_0_6923a9b195cdaf30e196ca418d3ed6bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007011079768912-snp-could-withdraw-from-house-of-commons-if-westminster-blocks-indyref2-mp-suggests/

    Last December, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon officially sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson requesting a second referendum on Scottish independence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected the appeal but some SNP figures have suggested taking matters into their own hands.

    The Scottish National Party (SNP) could withdraw from UK institutions, including the House of Commons if the Westminster government refuses to allow a second referendum on Scottish Independence.

    One of the party's senior MPs, Peter Wishard, made the suggestion in a blog post on Wednesday, claiming that the party would consider “withdrawing from the apparatus of the UK state”.

    The move could be “escalated” to impacting their “participation in institutions of the UK parliament”, he said.

    "If the UK refuses to participate in an agreed referendum in the face of majority support and a clear democratic mandate we must presume that they have decided to exempt themselves from their obligations and responsibilities as a partner in the union".

    The MP for Perth and North Perthshire said that his preferred option would be for a vote to be held with the consent of the UK but would be willing to seek support from the European Union and the wider international community if it were refused.

    He said the Scottish government could then begin a process of an "accession process" of rejoining the EU. 

    “We would say to the EU that the UK is refusing our democratic right as a nation to be part of the EU and we should do all we can to keep Scotland aligned with EU regulations.
    “Beyond that, we should be looking at withdrawing from the apparatus of the UK state and starting to informally acquire the responsibilities currently exercised by the UK.

    Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray hit out against the idea saying that it would see SNP MPs abandoning the constituents they were elected to serve.

    “With a crippling recession on the horizon, it’s astonishing that Pete doesn’t want to stand up for Scots workers. SNP MPs only stand up for their ideology of independence, not Scotland", Murray said.

    Pamela Nash, chief executive of the Scotland in Union campaign group, said that the post demonstrates that the nationalist priority is a "route map to separation, rather than a route map to economic recovery for the people of Scotland".

    This post comes amid tension in Westminster following the 2019 December election which saw a landslide victory for Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, primarily on English votes - taken as a sweeping mandate by the government to get Brexit done.

    Scotland previously voted to stay part of the United Kingdom in 2014 at 55% to 45%. However, since the referendum on the UK to leave the EU, during which Scotland overwhelmingly voted remain, the SNP has argued that the conditions have changed to a degree where another vote can be held.

    Irish nationalist party - Sinn Fein - have traditionally refused to take their seats in Westminster due to their lack of recognition of Northern Ireland as a part of the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    Friday is D-Day for Democracy – Name the Date for IndyRef2 Nicola
    April 6th Is an Historic Day in Scotland – First Minister Must Call IndyRef2
    Scottish Labour Reaffirms Opposition to Independence, Will Campaign Against IndyRef2
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, United Kingdom, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), SNP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Future on Your Plate: Meet 3D-Printed Meat
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse