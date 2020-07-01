Teenager Arrested Over Murder of Sisters in London Park

The two sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman had spent the evening at a park celebrating Henry’s 46th birthday. Gradually people left and the pair were the last remaining. The last contact they had with family and friends was at 01:05 (GMT) on Saturday 6 June. Calls to the victims at 02:30 (GMT) went unanswered.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody by police in suspicion of the murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The two sisters were stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday 6 June, at Fryent Park in Wembley, where they had spent the evening with a group of friends celebrating Henry’s 46th birthday.

Police were called to the park just after 1pm on Sunday 7 June after two women were found unresponsive. The pair were pronounced dead on the scene and results of a post-mortem examination showed that the women both died from stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who is leading the investigation at Specialist Crime, said: “This investigation into the awful death of two sisters is of course a priority for the MPS and my officers have been working around the clock to identify the person responsible."

“Given the significance of this development, we visited the family in person today to inform them of the arrest. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”

Harding said that a group of forensic officers had examined the park over the last few weeks and carried out fingertip searches at the crime scene. He said that this work had been completed but smaller searches in outer parks will continue.

The Metropolitan police have appealed for the public to come forward with any information relating to the case.

Last week two police officers were arrested after allegedly taking “inappropriate” photos of the murder scene and have been suspended from duty.