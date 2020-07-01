Twitter Divided as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Defends Appearance at IRA Funeral

Bobby Storey was the head of intelligence for the Provisional IRA during the mid-1990s, a period when they were bombing and killing British soldiers and civilians. Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill was among those at his funeral on Tuesday.

Michelle O’Neill has defended her appearance, along with Gerry Adams and several other senior Sinn Féin leaders, at the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey amid accusations that it breached coronavirus guidelines.

Mr Storey, who died aged 64, was buried in west Belfast on Tuesday, 30 June.

Muting all the bootlickers who would never have stood up for the people of their communities against British imperialism and therefore haven't a clue about Bobby Storey or how much he was loved by the people of West Belfast and beyond x — Sorcha Ní Olláin 🇮🇪 (@SJTHolland) June 30, 2020

​On Monday the Northern Ireland Executive insisted funerals should be attended by no more than 30 people and social distancing measures must be retained to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But the Irish News published several photographs which showed two long lines of Irish Republicans walking behind Mr Storey’s coffin in matching black suits and white shirts.

The irish media are now going to be responsible for dragging the funerals of Det Gda Gerry Horkan and Bobby Storey through an episode of us vs them for pure political gain. Shame on them. pic.twitter.com/OqDo4mHR5L — Michael Doyle (@Mdoyledeise) July 1, 2020

​The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it would be reviewing footage of the funeral to "consider any suspected breaches” of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations.

Ms O'Neill is set to face questions about the funeral at Stormont on Wednesday, 1 July.

Democratic Unionist Party MPO Gregory Campbell told a BBC local radio station he hoped she would use the appearance "to apologise for the hurt and harm and anguish that she has caused."

The courtage was small in line with guidelines..

100s of stewards ensured 1000s of onlookers kept their distance.

Well managed and respectful in very difficult circumstances.

Anti Republicans are targeting Michelle O'Neill because they hated Bobby Storey. pic.twitter.com/mnmm1gS1gg — damien Lindsay (@limboss12) July 1, 2020

​Ms O’Neill, who is Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister, insisted the funeral was carried out “in accordance" with the guidelines but she was criticised on social media by many not just for the alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols but for attending the funeral of an unapologetic IRA terrorist.

The BBC said security sources have linked Storey to a number of major incidents during The Troubles and also to the unsolved robbery at the Northern Bank in Belfast in 2004, in which £26 million was stolen.

"Apparently, the coronavirus has mutated to such a degree that it's now able to distinguish between people based on their political beliefs, and makes an exception for United Irelanders." https://t.co/QTSTy8x5BY — Ruth Dudley Edwards (@RuthDE) July 1, 2020

​Mr Campbell said: "The people who set the regulations, in other words Michelle O'Neill, have to be very, very clear and precise that they cannot be seen to be physically breaching the regulations that they have set. That is what is causing the anguish and anger in the wider community."