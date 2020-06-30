Register
14:59 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during his visit to Dudley College of Technology in Dudley, Britain, June 30, 2020.

    New ‘New Deal’: Is Boris Johnson’s Spending Blitz Really That ‘Rooseveltian’?

    © REUTERS / Paul Ellis
    UK
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/86/1079758607_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_e88b7b5f91d1bba6da0b05459b4f65d5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006301079758703-new-new-deal-is-boris-johnsons-spending-blitz-really-that-rooseveltian/

    Britain’s Boris Johnson is taking on the mantle of Franklin Roosevelt, whose “New Deal” programme helped resurrect the United States after the Great Depression. In a similar fashion, Johnson now wants to jump-start the British economy after the pandemic.

    “It sounds positively Rooseveltian,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to, but eventually chose not to say today, of his cherished mass spending programme.

    Franklin Roosevelt is widely credited for towing the American nation out of the Great Depression through financial reforms and a series of public work projects. His New Deal helped bring unemployment down from 24.9 percent in 1933, the year when he took office, to 9.9 percent in 1941, when the United States entered WW2.

    Away from ‘Thatcherism’

    Johnson’s key promise in the December 2019 election, which got somewhat overshadowed by the Brexit tagline, was to invest £100 billion ($123bn) over the next five years in roads, rail and other infrastructure projects, notably in the Labour Party’s strongholds across the Midlands and the north of England.

    The COVID-19 pandemic, which left more than one-in-four UK workers on government support has made that investment all the more pressing.

    “Personally, I think the fact that Johnson is talking about an FDR-style stimulus package is great news, and it shows that there has at least been an ideological shift in the Conservatives’ direction away from neoliberal Thatcherism and towards One-Nation Toryism,” says Dr Roslyn Fuller, director and founder of the think tank Solonian Democracy Institute. “That in itself is an enormous change from previous governments.”

    The prime minister has indeed pledged a programme that is similar to Roosevelt’s, in style at least. It includes investments in construction or upgrades of schools, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure with a major revamp of planning rules to speed up the projects and a strategy targeting further spending to be unveiled in the autumn.

    Smaller than it seems

    As for the size, there is less Roosevelt and more Thatcher in it. The “build, build, build” programme so far is worth £5 billion ($6.2 billion), which is just 0.2 percent of Britain’s 2019 GDP. This compares with $41.7 billion spent under the New Deal, which represented around 40 percent of the US economy before the Great Depression and equals more than $800 billion in today’s terms.

    Boris Johnson’s plan is also much less ambitious than Germany’s $146-billion stimulus package (about 4 percent of its GDP) and Spain’s $170-billion public investment plan (12 percent of GDP).

    It remains to be seen whether Britain’s just-announced recovery plan “really is a New Deal that is as expansive as FDR's was, or if it is a New Deal-lite,” says Dr Fuller.

    “While £5 billion sounds like a lot, it is a small proportion of the UK's total national budget. However, it is also only a small proportion of the Tories' total spending promises…It will be interesting to see if that will change over the course of future budgets or if they stick with it.”

    Johnson has promised no further rises in income tax and VAT, as well as tax breaks for high earners, so it is unclear how exactly the UK government, which is suffering from record budget deficit, will source the funds for investments.

    Dr Fuller suggests: “The UK has been foregoing billions of pounds every year in tax evasion and tax avoidance, and unlocking this money, rather than placing the spending burden on working people and small businesses will, I believe, put the UK on a better long-term footing.”

    The Labour party has already called for an emergency budget to be released next month as unemployment levels are expected to soar once the job retention scheme ends in October putting more stress on the budget.

    “To focus on infrastructure spending is an appropriate fiscal policy response, but Johnson has to meet three tests,” says Iain Begg, professor at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

    “First, what he proposes has to be ‘new money’ on a scale able to make a difference in macroeconomic terms, not previous announcements re-packaged. Second, there needs to be an emphasis on projects that can happen rapidly, so that workers are either kept in jobs or re-hired soon.”

    The projects included in the programme, Begg adds, should also contribute to longer-term goals, including environmental sustainability. The UK’s green campaigners have already called out the plan for lacking new measures to achieve the country’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

    “The obvious fear is that, for all the talk of a Rooseveltian New Deal, neither the scale nor the immediacy of the proposed fiscal stimulus will be adequate,” Begg warns. “In addition, attention has to be paid to implementation, because promises alone will not suffice.”

    What else could Johnson do?

    The prime minister has ruled out any austerity measures, but there are concerns that the government is not in a good position for mass spending.

    “Boris Johnson’s spending plans are hugely reckless given the dire state of the UK’s public finances. Britain could easily become another Greece or Italy – plagued by unsustainable debts and economic stagnation – if the government fails to get a grip on wasteful expenditure,” says Richard Wellings, acting research director at the British-based Institute of Economic Affairs.

    He believes that rather than accelerate infrastructure projects, the governmnet should “draw up a list of poor-value schemes to scrap”, which could include the controversial High Speed 2 rail line and the Trident nuclear weapons programme.

    “The government can best help the economy recover by getting out of the way,” says Wellings. “It needs to light a bonfire of red tape to remove the rules and regulations that are strangling growth. Getting public debt under control will also help by building confidence and encouraging long-term private investment.”

    “The Prime Minister is deeply mistaken if he thinks FDR’s New Deal saved the US economy. In fact it deepened and lengthened the Great Depression by hindering the adjustment of markets to new conditions. It also led to a shift in the relationship between government and big business, setting in train the crony-capitalist rot that led to the rapid relative decline of the US in recent decades.”

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, investment, new deal, Franklin Roosevelt, United Kingdom, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse